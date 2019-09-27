Sim racer to take on the world from home Sim racer to take on the world from home

Boyne Island's Joshua Rogers, 19, will compete in the final round of the World Porsche Esports Super Cup Championships on Saturday night.

SINCE round one of the world Porsche Esports Supercup championships in April, Boyne Island’s Joshua Rogers, 19, has been in the lead.

At midnight tomorrow Rogers will compete in the final round — Round 10 — and could walk away with US$25,000 if he takes out the competition.

He will compete against 39 other ‘sim racers’ from across the globe, 11 of whom are from his team, Coanda Simsport.

Rogers said he enjoyed the thrill of competing and was looking forward to tomorrow night.

“Going off previous rounds, the pace has always been good and I feel a similar level of confidence going into this one too,” Rogers said.

Rogers said he first started go-karting and competed at a state and national level.

During this time he also picked up sim racing.

“I started sim racing at 14 but I have been interested in motorsport basically my whole life, starting karting from about seven years old through to last year,” Rogers said.

Rogers’s successes this year include holding the titles of World GT Endurance Esports Champion and the Porsche Sim Racing Trophy winner.

“This year sim racing has been at the forefront as a goal,” he said.

Rogers recently competed in a few competitions in Germany and also placed fourth in the first round of the Gfinity Supercars Eseries, which took place in Sydney on Tuesday.

Rogers will continue to compete in the Gfinity competition from home until November 19, representing Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Rogers said preparation for competitions was similar to real life motorsport racing.

“For one event, in the week leading up, you’re doing 10-20 hours of prep trying to engineer the car, set it up as best as you can and obviously get the most out of it as you can as a driver,” he said.

Rogers said technique was important for success in the sport. “It’s all technique … it’s not really like sitting down on your lounge with a controller,” he said. “It’s a full simulator with a wheel (and) pedals … so basically it’s like driving the real thing — or about as close as you can get.”

Rogers said he was feeling good heading into tomorrow night’s competition.

“I’ve put a lot of effort into it and I’ve been leading the championships since round one … so it would be quite rough to lose the championships in the last round,” he said.

“All I have to really do is run my own race and we will see what happens but I’m feeling good going into the last round.”