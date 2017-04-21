Silver lining to Tannum sushi store closure

SILVER LINING: An opportunity exists for a new business owner to step in to the Tannum Sands premises.

TOKYO Bento Sushi at Tannum Sands has closed its doors for the last time.

But Tannum Arcade owner Keith Wood sees a silver lining.

"The (Tokyo Bento Sushi) owners were really good, the only reason they stopped doing it is they employed staff that came up from Brisbane," he said.

"Just with all the things going on, it just got un-viable for them with the downturn."

Mr Wood said the owner decided to leave all the facilities in the store, including a cold room, stainless steel preparation area and a refrigerated display counter.

"Everything is there ready to be taken up by someone else," he said.

"It cuts out all of those thousands of dollars setting up these things."

The owner of the building said it should be easy enough to set up the store as the owners would just need the right licences from Gladstone Regional Council.

Mr Wood said there were already some people interested in taking on the lease.

Anyone interested can phone Mr Wood on 0407 023 122 .