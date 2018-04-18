Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUY LOCAL: Gladstone missed out on scoring potential jobs for locals, but outsiders can contribute to our economy.
BUY LOCAL: Gladstone missed out on scoring potential jobs for locals, but outsiders can contribute to our economy. Mike Richards GLA190117GCBD
News

Silver lining for Gladstone's economy

MATT HARRIS
by
18th Apr 2018 4:30 AM

GLADSTONE missed out on scoring potential jobs for locals with three tenders issued to contractors outside the region during yesterday's general council meeting.

But it's not all grey skies, with Gladstone Region deputy mayor Chris Trevor highlighting a silver lining for the Gladstone economy despite work on the three projects being awarded to outsiders.

Commercial vehicle dealership VCV Rockhampton were awarded a $3.04million contract for the supply and delivery of six water trucks, four tipper trucks and four dog trailers to replace the council's ageing fleet of vehicles.

New South Wales company Interflow Pty Ltd were awarded a $1.47million contract for sewer mains and stormwater pipe relining, while Sunshine Coast company Alto Pacific Pty Ltd were awarded a $354,170 contract to replace a pool filtration system at Gladstone Aquatic Centre.

A Sunshine Coast company will replace the pool filtration system at the Gladstone Aquatic Centre's indoor heated pool at a cost of $354,000.
A Sunshine Coast company will replace the pool filtration system at the Gladstone Aquatic Centre's indoor heated pool at a cost of $354,000. Mike Richards GLA290415POOL

Cr Trevor said the three separate contracts worth close to $5million went to those companies simply because they're specialists in their field.

"We didn't have local people or suppliers tender for the job,” Cr Trevor said.

"The locals simply didn't bid for the job because they don't have the expertise to deal with it which is unfortunate because we don't see local people being employed.”

However Cr Trevor said there are other benefits to awarding outsiders, particularly with Interflow who are expected to bring up to 16 employees into town to complete the work.

"We are still tendering out work worth millions of dollars and bringing people into our community who then support our small businesses, who take up accommodation, buy fuel for their trucks and acquire food for their workers,” he said.

"So there is significant economic benefit to our community in these multimillion dollar contracts that are often lost in the usual mantra of 'jobs, jobs, jobs' for local people.

"The amount of economic benefit that local people will derive is quite significant... People shouldn't see this as a loss for our community.”

chris trevor gladstone jobs gladstone regional council tender process
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    ON TRIAL: Shots fired and house burned down

    ON TRIAL: Shots fired and house burned down

    News A father and son face trial together in Gladstone Magistrates Court

    • 18th Apr 2018 4:45 AM
    Companies keen to build hydrogen pilot plants on state land

    Companies keen to build hydrogen pilot plants on state land

    News State development area could home the next big hydrogen plant.

    Visiting sailors thank Gladstone's good Samaritans

    Visiting sailors thank Gladstone's good Samaritans

    Community Residents pull over to check on couple with broken down car.

    Council splashes cash for new pool filtration

    Council splashes cash for new pool filtration

    News State-of-the-art system to replace outdated filter.

    Local Partners