Silver lining for Gladstone's economy

GLADSTONE missed out on scoring potential jobs for locals with three tenders issued to contractors outside the region during yesterday's general council meeting.

But it's not all grey skies, with Gladstone Region deputy mayor Chris Trevor highlighting a silver lining for the Gladstone economy despite work on the three projects being awarded to outsiders.

Commercial vehicle dealership VCV Rockhampton were awarded a $3.04million contract for the supply and delivery of six water trucks, four tipper trucks and four dog trailers to replace the council's ageing fleet of vehicles.

New South Wales company Interflow Pty Ltd were awarded a $1.47million contract for sewer mains and stormwater pipe relining, while Sunshine Coast company Alto Pacific Pty Ltd were awarded a $354,170 contract to replace a pool filtration system at Gladstone Aquatic Centre.

Cr Trevor said the three separate contracts worth close to $5million went to those companies simply because they're specialists in their field.

"We didn't have local people or suppliers tender for the job,” Cr Trevor said.

"The locals simply didn't bid for the job because they don't have the expertise to deal with it which is unfortunate because we don't see local people being employed.”

However Cr Trevor said there are other benefits to awarding outsiders, particularly with Interflow who are expected to bring up to 16 employees into town to complete the work.

"We are still tendering out work worth millions of dollars and bringing people into our community who then support our small businesses, who take up accommodation, buy fuel for their trucks and acquire food for their workers,” he said.

"So there is significant economic benefit to our community in these multimillion dollar contracts that are often lost in the usual mantra of 'jobs, jobs, jobs' for local people.

"The amount of economic benefit that local people will derive is quite significant... People shouldn't see this as a loss for our community.”