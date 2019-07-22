Menu
The Gladstone Magistrates Courthouse.
The Gladstone Magistrates Courthouse.
Silly selfie lands Gladstone dad in prison

Sarah Barnham
22nd Jul 2019 5:00 AM
A GLADSTONE father who "stupidly” took photos of himself with a handgun has been imprisoned.

Axil Lee Roderick Harvey appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court via video from prison on Friday and pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs, common assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Harvey, 26, was on parole when police executed a search warrant at his father's home in June 2019.

The court was told police found 1.1g of marijuana and a handgun.

Harvey told police the gun did not belong to him, despite him posing for photos with the weapon.

The court was told in June 2018 Harvey assaulted his former partner's brother.

When the pair found themselves in the same place at the same time, Harvey tried to challenge him.

The court was told the victim tried to walk away but Harvey followed.

The pair pushed and shoved each other and the victim got in a car.

Harvey punched the victim through a window and spat on him. Harvey opened the car door and kept throwing punches.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella called it an act of "simple male bravado”.

Mr Kinsella also told the court Harvey admitted to police it was "stupid” to have photos of the handgun.

Mr Kinsella sentenced Harvey to six months jail. Harvey can apply for bail on August 16. Convictions were recorded.

