SILLY SEASON: Incredible queue as shoppers go mad for new store

WINDING around the perimeter of the store, a line of keen customers waited to make their first purchase at Gladstone's newest business.

Silly Solly's opened its doors at Kirkwood this morning. And though the store's first purchase was made by one lone customer, the shop was crawling with new customers only minutes later.

"We haven't moved in minutes," Wayne Taylor, an excited Silly Solly's customer said.

"The line goes all the way around the store."

Mr Taylor said he was born and raised in Gladstone and was "stoked" the business had returned to Gladstone.

"It used to be in town about 15 years ago, but then Crazy Clark's took over," he said as he held an armful of mouse traps, cockroach repellent and Aloe Vera moisturiser against his chest.

"The wet weather brought the pests in," he chuckled.

"And I get real dry hands too."

Though the combination of products seemed odd, it fit with what Silly Solly's is all about.

"I come here for anything cheap, and they've always got a wide selection of things available," Calliope resident Joy Huth said.

"You just have to be willing to look."

Ms Huth came to the opening to pick up several bargain items, including a bunch of artificial flowers and a calendar.

"I'm so glad it's back. I sued to go to the one at The Valley years ago," she said.

Ms Huth said she'd first moved to Calliope 47 years ago, when she came up for a holiday and decided to stay permanently.

"The room's better spaced out than last time, plus there's loads of lollies," she said smiling.

When asked whether she had grand children to give the lollies to Ms Huth laughed.

"Well yes, but they're also for me."

The opening of the store marked another noteworthy occasion for Gladstone business, with Toyworld having opened just two weeks earlier.

Both openings saw the community flood the new businesses, showing their approval and giving their backing in force.

Any new business in Gladstone is good," Neil Porter and Mary-Anne Porter, a couple who recently moved from Coffs Harbour to Gladstone, said.

And though Silly Solly's staff were kept extremely busy throughout the day, the overwhelming support from locals did not go unnoticed.

"We've had a really great response," owner Brad Walton said.

"People are loving the products and prices and we are so excited and grateful for their support."