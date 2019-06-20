'Silly mistake' on road costs motorist $700

A GLADSTONE mum was falling asleep mid-sentence while talking to police after she crashed her car into a curb, a court was told.

A GLADSTONE mum was falling asleep mid-sentence while talking to police after she crashed her car into a curb, a court was told.

A GLADSTONE mum was falling asleep mid-sentence while talking to police after she crashed her car into a kerb, a court was told.

Lynda Jane Joannidis said she would "take it on the chin” when the magistrate asked her if she wanted a lawyer to represent her in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of did drive under the influence and fail to appear in accordance with an undertaking.

The court was told police were called to a single-vehicle crash on November 24, 2018.

The car Joannidis was driving had crashed into a kerb but when police tried to ask what happened she was slurring her words.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said police "could not comprehend” what Joannidis was saying.

Sen Constable Selvadurai said Joannidis was "falling asleep while talking”.

She was taken to hospital and tested for drugs and alcohol.

The tests revealed a combination of factors: a prescription drug Joannidis had taken mixed with another substance.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella questioned whether the other substance was alcohol or other drugs she mixed with her medications. Joannidis said she couldn't remember doing anything else that night.

Joannidis said she wasn't aware she couldn't drive on the medication. "I made a silly mistake,” Joannidis said.

The court was told Joannidis had been without a licence since the night of the crash.

"I have spent thousands in taxi fares,” Joannidis said.

"I'm just very remorseful for my stupidity.”

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Joannidis was also "very lucky”.

Mr Kinsella imposed a $700 fine and disqualified Joannidis from driving for six months. A conviction was recorded.