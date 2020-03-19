‘Silly’ decision lands tradies in court

TWO tradies’ “silly” decision to damage a street sign landed them in front of a magistrate on Monday.

Co-accused Nicholas Jake Downie, 23, and Jack Thomas Campbell, 20, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to wilful damage.

The court heard that on February 21 the pair attended a 21st birthday party where they became intoxicated and damaged a street sign.

The next day the damaged sign was found at a Calliope address and through CCTV police were able to identify the offenders.

On February 24 the pair went to the Calliope Police station and admitted to pulling the street sign out of the ground and leaving it further up the street.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said Campbell, an auto-electrician, and Downie, a diesel fitter, had no reason for their behaviour and were remorseful.

“This is just a one-time silly decision. I don’t think it will be happening again,” Ms Hight said.

Both were fined $350 and ordered to pay $201.10 compensation to the Gladstone Regional Council.

No convictions were recorded.