Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
Gladstone Courthouse, Gladstone.
Crime

‘Silly’ decision lands tradies in court

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO tradies’ “silly” decision to damage a street sign landed them in front of a magistrate on Monday.

Co-accused Nicholas Jake Downie, 23, and Jack Thomas Campbell, 20, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to wilful damage.

The court heard that on February 21 the pair attended a 21st birthday party where they became intoxicated and damaged a street sign.

The next day the damaged sign was found at a Calliope address and through CCTV police were able to identify the offenders.

On February 24 the pair went to the Calliope Police station and admitted to pulling the street sign out of the ground and leaving it further up the street.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said Campbell, an auto-electrician, and Downie, a diesel fitter, had no reason for their behaviour and were remorseful.

“This is just a one-time silly decision. I don’t think it will be happening again,” Ms Hight said.

Both were fined $350 and ordered to pay $201.10 compensation to the Gladstone Regional Council.

No convictions were recorded.

gladstone court gladstone courts gladstone crime
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Country music campout postponed

        premium_icon Country music campout postponed

        News The campout would have seen hundreds visit the Boyne Valley as Golden Guitar winners headlined performances.

        Observer on COVID-19: Stay informed with latest news

        Observer on COVID-19: Stay informed with latest news

        News We bring you the latest coronavirus news and critical information

        Incident with neighbours leads dad to prison

        premium_icon Incident with neighbours leads dad to prison

        Crime Trevor James Johnson faces court over neighbour 'incident'

        Festival canned on commemorative year

        premium_icon Festival canned on commemorative year

        News The latest on a growing list of events cancelled in our region