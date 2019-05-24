Signs of the times must be removed soon

OUT OF DATE: Candidates must remove election signs within seven days after an election.

OUT OF DATE: Candidates must remove election signs within seven days after an election. Matt Harris

THE remnants of the federal election remain scattered across the region and time is running out for the Flynn candidates to do something about it.

While the constant barrage of television, radio and print advertising ceased on May 18, candidate corflute signs can still be seen throughout the electorate.

Signs have been placed on both state and council-owned land and both tiers of government have similar rules when it comes to the post-election removal of the signs.

Gladstone Regional Council states election signs must be "removed by candidates within seven days of the election polling day", meaning signs must be removed by tomorrow.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads also follows the seven-day rule as adopted by council. Council reserves the right to immediately remove any election sign/s that pose an immediate risk to public safety.