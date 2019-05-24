Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OUT OF DATE: Candidates must remove election signs within seven days after an election.
OUT OF DATE: Candidates must remove election signs within seven days after an election. Matt Harris
News

Signs of the times must be removed soon

MATT HARRIS
by
24th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE remnants of the federal election remain scattered across the region and time is running out for the Flynn candidates to do something about it.

While the constant barrage of television, radio and print advertising ceased on May 18, candidate corflute signs can still be seen throughout the electorate.

Signs have been placed on both state and council-owned land and both tiers of government have similar rules when it comes to the post-election removal of the signs.

Gladstone Regional Council states election signs must be "removed by candidates within seven days of the election polling day", meaning signs must be removed by tomorrow.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads also follows the seven-day rule as adopted by council. Council reserves the right to immediately remove any election sign/s that pose an immediate risk to public safety.

More Stories

auspol2019 department of transport and main roads election signs federal election 2019 gladstone regional council
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    72 HOURS: It's all about the 1770 Festival

    premium_icon 72 HOURS: It's all about the 1770 Festival

    News The 1770 Festival is on all weekend but there's other events closer to home worth checking out as well.

    • 24th May 2019 5:00 AM
    Millions in state funds heading our way

    premium_icon Millions in state funds heading our way

    News The Gladstone region will receive millions in funding through W4Q.

    • 24th May 2019 5:00 AM
    Allison Baden-Clay's sister launches bystander program

    premium_icon Allison Baden-Clay's sister launches bystander program

    News Rio Tinto in Gladstone launch domestic violence awareness training

    Generous donations to boulster Meals on Wheels

    premium_icon Generous donations to boulster Meals on Wheels

    Community The group has been providing hot meals to those in need since 1986