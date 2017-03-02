BREAKING: 'Soul destroying': Workers will be axed at Boyne Smelter

BOYNE Smelter Limited has told workers today a "significant number" of jobs will be lost after they were unable to secure a deal for their electricity usage.

General manager Joe Rea exclusively told The Observer it was a "heart-wrenching" decision.

He did not reveal how many jobs that would be lost, but said it was a "significant number".

"(Days) don't come much tougher than today," he said.

"It's heart-wrenching and soul destroying."

Mr Rea said this afternoon they stopped production and about 400 workers gathered in an assembly area when he delivered the news.

"They're concerned, and you have to expect that," he said.

When asked if they would offer voluntary redundancies, Mr Rea said, "Our employees will be able to express their preference to leave BSL by way of redundancy and we will look after those employees".

The aluminium smelter will cut production by 81,000 tonnes every year to drop its electricity usage.

To do this, they will take out 120 aluminium-producing cells.

On January 19 this year, Mr Rea first revealed their electricity price battle, announcing the smelter would need to cut production and potentially jobs.

After almost two months of negotiating with the state's electricity generators, Mr Rea said they were unable to strike a deal that was "commercially competitive".

The Boyne Smelter Limited receives 85% of its electricity from the Gladstone Power Station as part of a purchase agreement locked in until 2029.

Since late 2015, BSL has purchased the remaining 15% of electricity, about 140-150MW, via the spot market.

