Significant milestone reached for vital service

Psychologist Suzie Humphrey with her husband Darren and children Jessica Butler and Emily Humphrey. Matt Harris

IN A tough economic climate it's refreshing to see a business pass a significant milestone.

It's even more pleasing when it's a service of vital importance.

CQ Psych Services celebrated its first birthday this week after opening on July 2 last year.

Owner and psychologist Suzie Humphrey is no stranger to the Gladstone community, particularly in the mental health sphere, and achieved a long-term goal when she opened her Auckland St practice.

She had previous experience in psychology and business, with the latter involving helping her husband Darren's welding and fabrication business, D & S Supplies.

"I started working for Roseberry (in 2005) and since then I've worked at industry sites for a number of years and with long-term unemployed for another organisation,” Suzie said.

"The primary goal was to always open my own practice and it was done last year.”

Suzie had no qualms about opening a new business in Gladstone despite the downturn.

"Initially I planned to run the practice two days a week and continue working outside the practice but that only lasted two months,” she said.

"Unfortunately there may be a lull in Gladstone but there's not for mental health demand.”

Suzie said she was first attracted to psychology due to her inquisitive nature.

"I love to understand how members of the same family can turn out so different - how they interpret things differently and how that impacts their future decision making and actions,” she said.