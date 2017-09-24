How council plans to lower impact of power crisis

Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor said the council were already looking at ways to lower the impact of the energy crisis by focusing on aged care and tourism, rather than relying on the manufacturing and resource industry.

GLADSTONE will need a plan B to fall back on if the current energy crisis results in the downturn of the city's manufacturing and resource industry.

If the sugar in Bundaberg goes sour, the city can rely on the economic boost it pulls from its retirement villages.

Or if the beef in Rockhampton goes tough, plan B lies in the city's retail, tourism and service sector to keep the money flowing.

So what does Gladstone have?

Well it's much the same story for us, according to deputy mayor Chris Trevor, who said we have two options; tourism and aged care.

While we may have previously been behind in the aged care sector, we are now on our way with the construction of the 200 unit retirement village at Philip St and the Derby St aged car facility.

Cr Trevor said the council was also pushing a heavy focus towards tapping into the Gladstone tourism industry and utilising areas like the Boyne Valley to promote the "Aussie experience".

"The Boyne Valley is rich with stories, hidden gems and experiences which draw you in like bees to the honey pot," Cr Trevor said.

"The council is keen to develop and include the Boyne Valley as part of our tourism strategy, as a plan B for the region, to combat the impact that high power prices are currently having.

"The Boyne Valley is part of the bigger picture, and we would be looking at placing more infrastructure out there that would allow us to run tours and bus trips for tourists.

"As well as the coast we will focus on a package that encompasses the rural areas of Australia, taking people to see the outback, the local wildlife and the history of the Valley."

Cr Trevor said he would also like to see packages that offer farm stays, horse rides and local produce food tasting at the Valley.

He said the council was currently working with the community into exploring different strategies to get these ideas off the ground.

"We have to publisize the fact that it exists," Cr Trevor said.

"At the moment we are seeing people travelling along the Bruce Hwy but they aren't diverting.

"They are travelling far and wide but what they don't realise is that we have the bush experience right here at the Valley.

"If this town remains a one trick pony we could suffer significant job losses ... That's why we are really focusing on this now."