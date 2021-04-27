Menu
Emergency crews are on their way to a crash in Coppabella.
News

‘Significant injuries’ in serious crash at CQ mining town

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
27th Apr 2021 8:21 AM
UPDATE 10.30AM: One person has been flown in a serious condition to Mackay Base Hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Coppabella.

The person suffered a significant arm injury and an ankle injury.

They were trapped in a vehicle after the collision near Spring Creek Road about 8.10am and were freed some time later.

UPDATE 9.15AM: A person has been assessed for ‘significant injuries’ to their arm at the scene of a tw0-vehicle crash on the Peak Downs Highway, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

The person with arm injuries was trapped in a vehicle after the collision near Spring Creek Road at Coppabella about 8.10am.

It is understood a car and a semi-trailer were involved in a head-on collision.

The driver of the semi-trailer, a man in his 30s, has received minor injuries.

A rescue helicopter has arrived at the scene.

The Peak Downs Highway is blocked in both directions in the area of Spring Creek Road.

UPDATE 8.50AM: A driver is trapped following a serious two-vehicle crash on the Peak Downs Highway at Coppabella.

Emergency services are on scene after the collision was reported about 8.10am Tuesday.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the highway was blocked in both directions with traffic delays expected for some time.

A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene.

INITIAL 8.20AM: Emergency services are en route to a serious two-vehicle crash at a Central Queensland mining town.

A Queensland Police spokesman said crews were on the way to the crash reported on the Peak Downs Highway and Spring Creek Road at Coppabella about 8.10am Tuesday.

It is understood a car and a semi-trailer are involved in a suspected head-on collision.

SES and fire crews are also en route to the scene.

More to come.

Mackay Daily Mercury

