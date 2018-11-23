Significant funds raise from footy match

GREAT CAUSE: Politicians and past and present players got together last Saturday to raise thousands for drought relief. Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers, councillor Peter Masters and deputy mayor Chris Trevor played for the City side.

CALLIOPE residents can give themselves a huge pat on the back after raising significant funds for drought relief at last Saturday's City v Country fundraiser.

Organised by Calliope Rotary Club and run by the Calliope Roosters, the event saw an action-packed afternoon and evening of footy, fun and raising vital funds.

The City v Country teams were comprised of past and present players and even politicians who went at it in front of a packed house at Calliope's Bunting Park.

Country won the main match 22-20, the women's match ended in a draw and Calliope's under-12s defeated Blackall U12s by two points.

Calliope Rotary Club president Marilyn Rayment said the day was a great success with more than $10,000 raised with counting ongoing.

"Our community can be very proud of the many sponsors, both big and small. Everyone made a concerted effort while having lots of interaction in a friendly caring spirit," Ms Rayment said.

"The Calliope Rotary Club members and I am sure the Roosters feel very proud to be able to do this epic event.

"The impact of what we have raised cannot be measured as it may help many people from all sorts of scenarios."

Neil Fry for City in their game against Country. Matt Taylor GLA171118LEAG

Ms Rayment said the profits would benefit people out west.

"The money is going to be distributed to the Longreach and other western Queensland Rotary Clubs," she said.

"In these areas it is not only the farmers and animals that feel the effects of the drought, which has gone on for too many years - it is also the infrastructure in their communities, the local businesses and town people that suffer."

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor, who played for City, said the match was a perfect example of people and community uniting for a worthy cause.

"It's mates helping mates," Cr Trevor said.

"There's real power in people coming together and running events such as this one to raise much-needed funds."

Councillor and City player Peter Masters said he was thrilled to be involved in such a phenomenal day.

"As both councillors and members of a regional community, we see the impact of drought right across not only our region but our neighbouring regions also," he said.

"Days like this are by the community, for the community and that's what makes them meaningful."

Gladstone Region councillor Kahn Goodluck (centre) lines up for the national anthem at the start of the City v Country game at Calliope's Bunting Park. Matt Taylor GLA171118LEAG

Ms Rayment said many people and local businesses worked together to make the event the success it was.

"The sponsors were absolutely magnificent in their generosity," she said.

"The presence of renowned footballers Martin Bella and Jason Hetherington, the jostling between the councillors lead by our Peter Masters was great publicity for the event and helped the atmosphere of excitement and camaraderie on the day.

"The efforts of the Blackall Magpies U12s with their coaches was nothing but sensational and added a different outlook to the whole day.

"These children were gratefully and happy outgoing ambassadors for Western Queensland."