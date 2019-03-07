'Significant capital': Kmart officially launches redesign

WELCOME: Kmart Gladstone service team member Karen Williams cuts the ribbon at the official opening of the store.

GLADSTONE'S love of Kmart doesn't appear to be waning with an eager crowd on site for the official reopening this morning.

Doors opened two weeks ago after a brief closure for refurbishment as the shop expanded into the space vacated by Target Country.

Kmart, Gladstone Regional Council and Gooreng Gooreng representatives spoke at today's special ceremony where Gladstone was revealed as the number one store for sales growth in the nation.

State operations manager Joel Delaney said the region's interest in the store since redesign was strong as ever.

"The community here has been waiting for some investment in the retail precinct for a long time,” Mr Delaney said.

He's proud of what the Gladstone team has done to get the store to where it is now.

"The collection of bringing shared experiences together and having a team that can overcome any challenge is really the secret to success,” he said.

"You can see it in their faces today and their energy in how proud they are to showcase (the relaunch) and welcome customers.”

The department store has also built a link with the local indigenous community through the commissioning of indigenous artwork at the front of the store.

As part of his Welcome to Country, Gooreng Gooreng elder Richard Johnson said he appreciated the development that has occurred on his country.

"Our history is a part of your history,” Mr Johnson said.

"It encourages our young people to build this trust and relationship up and I consider that to be a great thing.”

Mayor Matt Burnett said the store redesign was a huge investment into the retail sector in Gladstone.

"When people are (now) buying online, for a company like Kmart to be investing this kind of significant capital here in Gladstone - is really big,” Cr Burnett said.

"I can't wait for everyone in Gladstone and right around Central Queensland to shop here.”

It is part of a larger plan for Stockland Gladstone, which includes opening of new speciality retailers in part of the space vacated by Target Country.