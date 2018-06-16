Sign-up date fast approaching for new child care subsidy

NEW WAY TO PAY: Brianna Ward, Ruby Lewis and Beau Sullivan with Port City Kids director Rachel Kelly.

NEW WAY TO PAY: Brianna Ward, Ruby Lewis and Beau Sullivan with Port City Kids director Rachel Kelly. Matt Taylor GLA130618CHILD

GLADSTONE parents have just over two weeks to sign up for the Federal Government's new Child Care Subsidy - or they could miss out on vital payments.

The Child Care Subsidy is set to replace the old system of two separate payments, the Child Care Benefit and the Child Care Rebate.

The new subsidy is means-tested, meaning families with a household income of up to $65,710 could get 85 per cent of what they pay in child care back from the government.

Any household income over that amount will mean the subsidy is reduced by one per cent for each $3000 in income.

There will also be an hourly fee cap on how much the government is able to cover.

The catch is that the new payment will not roll over automatically and parents need to sign up for the new system through the government's online myGov system by July 2 to make sure they don't miss out.

Port City Kids director Rachel Kelly said lots of parents she had spoken to in Gladstone had already signed up for the new system but there were still plenty who hadn't made the move yet.

"We haven't had too much trouble, most of our parents have got on and done it," Ms Kelly told The Observer.

"We're pretty fortunate that our parents are aware of it but that may be because we have put many signs around just reminding them.

"They still need to get on before July 2, especially in case there is a problem and they need to fix it up."

Ms Kelly said the simplified payment would make it easier for parents to figure out what their payment would be.

"I think it will be a lot less confusing for parents - obviously with the two payments some people were entitled to them, some weren't, so it was a bit confusing," she said.

Go to my.gov.au to make the switch to the new system.

Go to humanservices.gov.au/paymentfinder to estimate your new payment.