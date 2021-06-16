Menu
Russell Gordon Haig Mathews is due to next appear in an Ipswich court on July 14, 2021.
Crime

Freedom of speech fighter faces court on stalking charges

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
16th Jun 2021 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:52 PM
A NEW court date has been set for Booval freedom of speech advocate Russell Gordon Haig Mathews.

Mathews, 71, is accused of stalking three police officers and a senior Ipswich court registrar.

He appeared before Ipswich District Court on Wednesday via video-link from jail.

He faces a string of charges, including four of unlawful stalking; failure to appear in accordance with undertaking, and one of contravening an order about information necessary to access information stored electronically.

Mathews was refused bail in February and remains in custody.

His case will go before the court on July 14 for a committal mention, with Mathews to appear by video.

 

