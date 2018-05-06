Menu
EYE CATCHING: Boyne Tannum Rotary president Wendy Brading, Boyne Island Lions Club president Ron Doherty and Andrew Sullivan from Gladstone Sportfishing Club in front of the permanent Boyne Tannum HookUp sign at Bray Park.
Sign is a permanent HookUp reminder

MATT HARRIS
by
6th May 2018 4:30 AM

MOST locals won't need reminding that Bray Park is the home of HookUp.

But those who don't will definitely know now after a permanent sign was erected on the eve of the event.

A community initiative combining three Gladstone region organisations made the sign come to fruition after the idea was spawned after a highway billboard campaign.

"Coming up to this year's event we had an opportunity to put up a billboard on the Bruce Hwy,” HookUp media/marketing coordinator Sue-Ellen Howie said.

"It was down near Childers for the first three months and closer to home for the last three months leading up to the event.

"It's the first time we've had a billboard on the highway so that gave us the idea about promoting that Bray Park is the home of HookUp in Boyne/Tannum.

"At the time there was nothing in the park to suggest that so we worked with council and got some ideas going.

"We approached some of our community partners - Boyne Tannum Rotary, Boyne Island Lions Club and the Gladstone Sportfishing Club - and they were all keen to get on board and financially support the production of the sign.”

