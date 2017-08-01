Sights on Flynn after Italy saga

WHO'S NEXT? Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and former Resources Minister Matt Canavan with GrainCorp terminal manager Jeff Moodie.

FORMER resources minister Matt Canavan is likely to be parachuted into a federal Queensland seat at the next election if he loses his High Court fight to stay in the Senate over holding dual citizenship.

The rising star of the Nationals, who quit cabinet on Tuesday over his Italian citizenship, is being tipped for the central Queensland seat of Flynn, held by Nationals MP Ken O'Dowd.

A third-term MP, Mr O'Dowd, 67, has been targeted for a preselection challenge by Liberal National Party insiders calling for "generational change'' and who had flagged the seat as a future platform for Senator Canavan to become Nationals leader.

Mr O'Dowd conceded he was considering retirement and had told LNP officials he would "give them a decision within the next 12 months''.

"And Matt could line up for pre-selection. Let's hope it doesn't have to come to that,” he said.

Insiders said Senator Canavan would have the support of grassroot members and the executive but his career would be over if he was found to have lied about not knowing of his dual citizenship.

When announcing his cabinet resignation olastn Tuesday, Senator Canavan said his mother, Maria, had signed him up to Italian citizenship in 2006 without his knowledge.

He said he learned only this week from his mother of his dual citizenship after she raised concerns following the resignations this month of Greens senators Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlam for holding dual citizenship.

Under section 44 of the Constitution, dual citizens are ineligible to sit in federal parliament.

Senator Canavan has, so far, refused to release the paperwork his mother submitted for his Italian citizenship, which purportedly shows he did not sign the application.

On Wednesday night, he said the documents would be filed as part of his High Court challenge.

Outside his Rockhampton office, Senator Canavan said he considered quitting parliament before legal advice led him to conclude he was not in breach of the Constitution.

"I did consider not continuing on, given the circumstances of other cases, but I base my decision very much on that legal advice that we've been provided which provides grounds that I have not breached section 44,” he said.

"I think it's important we let that process run now and let the court make its decision.”

His father, Bryan, was prosecuted and later jailed for a $1.6 million fraud over several years, leading to the family holding a meeting to discuss Italian citizenship in 2005.

Yesterday, Senator Canavan would not go into personal details.

"They are not relevant to my position in the Senate,” he said.

"It was a tough time for our family, but we stood together very strongly,” he said.