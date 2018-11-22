Sid's straw success wins reef award

REEF CHAMPION: Sid Crawshaw has won an environmental award for his work reducing single-use plastic straws.

REEF CHAMPION: Sid Crawshaw has won an environmental award for his work reducing single-use plastic straws. Matt Taylor GLA221118CRAW

A PASSIONATE and conscientious message about saving the Great Barrier Reef from single-use plastics has made 10-year-old Sid Crawshaw a champion of the reef.

Sid received the 2018 Reef Champion Award: Reef Youth Under 15 Award for reducing single-use plastic straws on Wednesday night at Yeppoon.

Sid said he was a little overwhelmed about the night.

"I was really nervous at first but calmed down to enjoy the moment because I was amazed and happy to win," Sid said.

"Just being there for me felt like a win itself."

Sid appreciated the night being in the company of other award winners and nominees.

He said he also enjoyed the Aboriginal dance that was performed on the night.

The award ceremony was hosted by the Reef Alliance with support from state and national governments.

The purpose was to recognise the work of farmers, extension officers, young people and community groups for their work protecting the Great Barrier Reef.

Sid wanted to get a message to others that anything people can do to help reduce plastic is good start.

"If everyone just does one small thing to help it will contribute to solving the bigger problem of plastic in our waterways," Sid said.

"When I found out there is almost an island of plastic out in the Pacific Ocean I wanted to do something to try and stop it getting bigger."

Fitzroy Basin Association engagement manager Rebecca French said Sid impressed judges that much that a special award was put together for him.

"Basically they made a category for the significant effort of someone so young doing what he has done," Rebecca said.

"This is the first ever category for this award and Sid is a good role model."

Sid already has plans for next year to approach more businesses to keep his banning single-use straw campaign going.

During the awards ceremony he met marine biologist Nicole Nash who is based in Cairns and started The Last Straw campaign.

Nicole won 2018 Reef Champion Award: Reef Youth Champion at the ceremony.

"I spoke with Nicole during the night and we are going to work together next year to reduce single-use straws," Sid said.