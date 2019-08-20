‘Sickos’: Suspected dog baits found at popular beach

Sootie was feeling a bit poorly after her trip to The Spit and vets. Picture: Kaytlyn Williams

Sootie was feeling a bit poorly after her trip to The Spit and vets. Picture: Kaytlyn Williams

A WOMAN believes she may have uncovered 15 pieces of baited dog roll at a popular Gold Coast beach on Monday.

Kaytlyn Williams posted to Facebook writing: "I just want everyone to be super aware and cautious when taking your pups on outings. Today I took Sootie to the dog beach at The Spit to have her find and eat some potentially baited cubes of dog roll."

Ms Williams, a vet nurse, wrote that she then dug up to 15 cubes of dog roll out of the sand.

She said the 3cm cubes had "vibrant, suspicious beads" planted inside of them.

Thankfully her pup barely ate any of the cubes, but was still taken to the vet as a precaution.

"I'm very thankful she's not one for wolfing down food when she finds it, I know other people with bigger dogs wouldn't be as lucky and maybe not as proactive as I was with little Soot," she wrote.

Some meat suspected to be baited found in Brisbane recently. Picture: Facebook

"She's very sad and sorry for herself this afternoon. This has been a massive learning curve, that sickos out there will plant nasty baits out literally anywhere. Please watch your dog closely. Especially the dog parks and beaches!"

It's understood kibble had also been left at the front gate of a Robina dog park today, in what could also be a possible dog baiting. Council was made aware of the incident.

Chicken necks have also been spotted in Parkwood, at the corner of Haxeltine and Desert Falls Crescent under the mango tree, according to a post to Missing and Stolen Pets QLD.

The warning comes after a spate of dog baits being found across Brisbane recently.