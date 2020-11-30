Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Sickening’: Video shows car hit cyclist

by Erin Lyons
30th Nov 2020 9:11 AM

 

Police have launched an investigation after dramatic footage surfaced of the heart-stopping moment a motorist collides with a cyclist in Newcastle.

The vision shows the car clipping the rider who then tumbles onto the road, along with several other cyclists he is riding with.

Shocking footage shows the moment a driver clips a cyclist near Newcastle. Picture: Twitter/Michael Tomalaris
Shocking footage shows the moment a driver clips a cyclist near Newcastle. Picture: Twitter/Michael Tomalaris

 

 

The motorist then appears to drive off.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

"The incident has been reported to police and officers have commenced inquiries," a spokeswoman said.

"Anyone with information is urged to come forward."

More to come

Originally published as 'Sickening': Video shows car hit cyclist

More Stories

Show More
car crash cyclist cyclist crash editors picks newscastle police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Spotlight on violence: Gladstone’s worst areas for assaults

        Premium Content Spotlight on violence: Gladstone’s worst areas for assaults

        News 94 assault offences were recorded in the past quarter.

        Sticky track results in personal best times at CQDRA champs

        Premium Content Sticky track results in personal best times at CQDRA champs

        News Competitors travelled from Brisbane and around the state for the final round of the...

        ‘Arrogant’: Disqualified driver sentenced to prison

        Premium Content ‘Arrogant’: Disqualified driver sentenced to prison

        Crime William Joseph Edgar’s history of unlicensed and disqualified driving came back to...

        Gladstone man claimed to police he’d ‘changed his ways'

        Premium Content Gladstone man claimed to police he’d ‘changed his ways'

        Crime The way Raymond John Vassallo was acting suggested that may not have been the...