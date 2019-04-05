Teens laugh during sick kangaroo attack

WARNING: Confronting footage

Sickening footage of Western Australia teenagers bashing a kangaroo with a plank of wood while laughing has drawn widespread outrage.

The video, obtained by 7News, was reportedly filmed along the Kalamunda Zig Zag trail earlier this week.

It shows a kangaroo lying on the ground while a teenage boy hits it multiple times with a piece of wood.

The sickening video has left viewers in shock. Picture: 7 News

At one point the kangaroo can be seen holding up its paw in a feeble attempt to protect itself.

After bashing the animal several times the teen's friend then takes a few swings at the helpless kangaroo.

The person filming the sick attack can be heard laughing hysterically as the boys continue to beat the roo.

The footage was recorded and shared though Snapchat, according to 7News, which means the video disappears after being viewed.

"Midland Detectives are investigating the animal cruelty shown in footage supplied to police," Western Australian police told news.com.au

"Investigations into this are continuing."

A police spokesperson described the actions in the video as "shocking, cowardly and cruel".

At one point the roo tries to defend itself by raising its paw. Picture: 7 News

Another teen then joins in on the attack. Picture: 7 News

RSPCA chief inspector Amanda Swift urged the public to dob in the people responsible for this cowardly attack.

"I would ask … the people who know the people in the video and whoever has taken it and shared it to come forward and let us know who they are," she told the media outlet

"It's just the most abhorrent cruelty again to an iconic animal."

The footage has spread around social media, with people disgusted by the cruel attack.

"People like that should be put down. We don't need trash like that," one person said.

"Omg when the poor thing put its paw up to defend itself," another wrote.

One added: "Absolutely disgusting. Made me feel physically sick."

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.