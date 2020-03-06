A man who filmed himself licking ice cream has been jailed

A 24-year-old man who went viral for licking a tub of ice cream has been jailed.

D'Adrien L'Quinn Anderson, who is known for his pranks, had taken part in a unhygienic trend that swept across the US last year - people filming themselves licking tubs of Blue Bell ice cream and putting it back on shelves.

Anderson had posted a 20-second video to his social media in August 2019.

He can be seen opening the tub of the ice cream, licking it and sticking his fingers inside before putting it back on the freezer shelf of a Walmart store in Texas.

Anderson's father claimed his son committed the sick act to gain more Facebook followers, however his stunt backfired.

Walmart was first made aware of the incident when Anderson posted his video online. It received more than 125,000 views with Anderson telling KDFM, "I knew it was going to go viral, but I didn't know it was going to go viral that fast."

Police from the Port Arthur Police Department confirmed to local media at the time that the prankster had purchased the tub after licking it.

He and his father reportedly returned to the Walmart store to show officers a receipt as proof of purchase.

Anderson was sentenced to 30 days behind bars on Wednesday for his indecent act which he committed last August. Picture: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

But the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office explained in a statement that they treated the situation as "much more than a stunt".

Anderson, who pleaded guilty to public mischief in January, was facing up to a year in jail.

But instead, on March 4, the 24-year-old was sentenced to 30 days behind bars with an additional 180 days probation over two years, KFDM reported.

Anderson must also complete 100 hours of community service and has been ordered to pay a $US1000 ($A1500) fine.

Bell Creameries had to replace all of the ice cream in that display case at a cost of $US1565 ($A2300) which Anderson has also been ordered to pay.

"Anderson's actions caused public concerns about the safety and quality of consumer products offered for public consumption, impacted Blue Bell consumer confidence and caused the company financial loss," Jefferson County District Attorney's Office said in a statement after Anderson's arrest.

"This type of activity will not be tolerated. The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office and the Port Arthur Police Department want the public to know that such cases will be taken seriously and appropriate criminal charges will be filed."