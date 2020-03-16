Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ CQ Rescue has flown an ill 29-year-old sailor from the bulk carrier Pan Bora which was moored at Hay Point yesterday. PICTURE: RACQ CQ Rescue
RACQ CQ Rescue has flown an ill 29-year-old sailor from the bulk carrier Pan Bora which was moored at Hay Point yesterday. PICTURE: RACQ CQ Rescue
Breaking

Sick sailor evacuated from bulk carrier off Mackay coast

Ashley Pillhofer
16th Mar 2020 12:18 PM | Updated: 12:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been evacuated from a bulk carrier moored off Hay Point under COVID-19 precautions.

RACQ CQ Rescue landed on the 292-metre long bulk carrier yesterday about 3.30pm to airlift a sick crewman to hospital.

RACQ CQ Rescue has flown an ill 29-year-old sailor from the bulk carrier Pan Bora which was moored at Hay Point yesterday. PICTURE: RACQ CQ Rescue
RACQ CQ Rescue has flown an ill 29-year-old sailor from the bulk carrier Pan Bora which was moored at Hay Point yesterday. PICTURE: RACQ CQ Rescue

The 39-year-old Filipino sailor had become unwell on the vessel Pan Bona and required immediate hospitalisation, an RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said.

She said because the vessel had been in port in South Korea about 18 days ago, the CQ Rescue crew wore personal protective equipment during the airlift.

The Bell 412 chopper flew direct to the vessel.

A doctor, Critical Crew Paramedic and rescue crewman attended the patient for 30 minutes while the helicopter's blades continued to turn.

The patient was flown directly to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition and arrived at 4.15pm.

The RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the flight crew took COVID-19 precuations.

More Stories

Show More
coronaviruis coronavirus mackay covid-19 racq cq rescue
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL ELECTION: When, where and how you can vote

        premium_icon COUNCIL ELECTION: When, where and how you can vote

        News PRE-POLLING for the Gladstone Regional Council 2020 election has opened and already dozens of voters have exercised their democratic right, while dodging election day...

        IN COURT: 64 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 64 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Candidate Q and A: Why they’re running for council

        premium_icon Candidate Q and A: Why they’re running for council

        News WITH the Gladstone Regional Council election in just under two weeks, campaigns are...

        Mum had ‘sophisticated’ marijuana set up

        premium_icon Mum had ‘sophisticated’ marijuana set up

        Crime She was using the drug to treat symptoms associated with plasma infusions the court...