Sick Puppy Brewery's next litter

BOYNE Island craft beer brewer Dean Costigan is proud to announce the birth of his latest creation.

"Our latest Sick Puppy beers are cute little fella's and they're looking for good homes," he said.

"The Lap Dog is a nice, low gluten, easy drinking, 3.5 per cent mid-strength lager that should suit Queensland tastes.

"I'm very happy with it."

The Sick Puppy products are being sold locally in BWS and Dan Murphy's stores.

"The Woolworth's managers contacted us and they've been happy to stock our beer from Cairns to the Sunshine Coast," Mr Costigan said.

"It's just up to us to organise the logistics of getting the beer from the brewery to all those places.

"So at the moment we're keeping the pups close to home in the Gladstone and Rockhampton stores to keep stocks manageable.

"When sales build we'll definitely look at venturing out and expanding supplies to other areas around the state."

Mr Costigan said sales figures have been encouraging.

"The craft beer market is a such a flooded market so it's hard to get repeat business for a new beer," he said.

"Especially when there's so many good products out there.

"But we've got a decent beer, we're getting repeat buyers and no-one's complaining about the price.

"The keg we took to the Gladstone Octoberfest sold out in 23 minutes."

He said the next challenge will be to reduce costs.

"If we can make it cheaper that will be a win for us and for consumers," Mr Costigan said.

"There's a few different things on the cards we're looking at doing next year, but nothing's set in stone yet."

In the meantime Mr Costigan said local beer lovers can help boost the brewery's profile by voting in the Great Australian Beer Spectacular (GABS) Hottest One Hundred Aussie Craft Beers.

"We made the hottest 100 list last year and earned the respect of other craft brewers," he said.

To vote for your favourite Sick Puppy brew go to: https://www.gabsfestival.com/

For more information visit the Sick Puppy Brewery Facebook page.