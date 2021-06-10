Sick find on TV of Qld man who watched child porn for 15 years

A Central Queensland man who had watched child porn online for 15 years had a screen saver slideshow of the illegal content on his television when police raided his home.

George Joseph Kennedy, 51, had lived with his parents all his life until they died five or six years ago and was living in a rental in Mt Morgan when police raided his residence on July 9, 2020.

He was found in possession of 2489 child porn images and 617 videos on his computer.

Kennedy, who pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on June 9 to one count of using a carriage service to access illegal material and one of possession child exploitation material, told police he had been watching child porn online for 15 years and searched for files once a week in recent years.

The court heard his computer was connected to his television and when police turned on the television, a screen saver of a child porn slideshow appeared, with the first image depicting a five-year-old female involved in a sexual act.

Kennedy told police, during an interview, he accessed the material for personal gratification and masturbated to the material, preferring females aged 10-15.

He told them he knew what he was doing was wrong and expected police to attend.

Kennedy told police one website he accessed the material from had a collection of files and chat rooms where files were shared.

He also told them he had paid $90 per file on one of the sites he accessed.

One of the videos in Kennedy’s collection was from a hidden camera placed inside a public female change room where a prepubescent girl changed clothes.

Defence barrister Maree Willey said her client never married, never had children, and had never been in a relationship.

She said he lived with his parents until they died.

Ms Willey said Kennedy, who had been diagnosis with Asperger’s syndrome, had a limited employment history of carrying out some six-month labour roles for council.

She said he was not receiving a disability pension but was receiving Centrelink payments.

Judge Jeff Clarke noted Kennedy conducted himself during the court proceedings as if he was “petrified”.

Ms Willey said Kennedy was a low risk of reoffending as people with Aspergers could change their behaviours once reprimanded.

However, the court heard Kennedy still had a computer.

Ms Willey said Kennedy had received treatment for his mental health matters since August 2020 with monthly counselling and appointments with his general practitioner.

Judge Clarke sentenced Kennedy to 18 months prison, to be released after serving three months, placed on a two-year good behaviour bond with $1000 recognisance and two years probation.

