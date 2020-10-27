Sick act after slitting woman’s throat

A man who slit a young woman's throat before going on a terrifying rampage through Sydney's CBD sent a video of himself standing over her body to a friend before texting "I was laughing bro".

Mert Ney murdered Michaela Dunn after meeting the sex worker for a $250 "girlfriend experience" booking at her Clarence St apartment for 1.30pm on August 13 last year.

He was armed with at least one knife and attacked her without mercy, stabbing her and cutting her throat so severely the wound was "deep enough to reach the spinal cord". She had also suffered serious defence wounds to her hands and arms.

"C*** what the f***," Ney's friend replied to the video.

"Yeah I'm f***ing psycho," the knifeman wrote back.

Before fleeing the scene via a fire escape, leaving a trail of blood down the stairs, he sent a string of ominous messages to the friend: "I was laughing bro. The fear. Call cops. Right now."

Mert Ney was detained by members of the public. Picture: Seven News

A milk crate was used to subdue Mert Ney. Picture: Seven News

The unspeakable nature of Ms Dunn's death is laid bare in court documents that can be revealed after Ney confessed to killing her on Tuesday.

Ney, 22, pleaded guilty to murder at Central Local Court over the stabbing of Ms Dunn, 24, and wounding Lin Bo with intent to cause grievous bodily harm during the ordeal that brought Sydney to a standstill.

He also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of common assault against his sister and cannabis possession.

The Marayong man was subdued in a citizen's arrest by terrified civilians who had chased the armed murderer down a city street before pinning him to the ground with a milk crate and chair.

Michaela Dunn was stabbed to death inside her CBD apartment.

He was earlier caught on camera yelling and brandishing the knife as he ran through the city, screaming out "Allahu Akbar" and performing the ISIS salute. At one point he jumped onto the roof of a car stopped at an intersection near Wynyard station.

Outside court, Ney's lawyer Zemarai Khatiz said his client was remorseful for the attacks.

"He's pleaded guilty today," Mr Khatiz said.

"He is very sorry for what he has done."

Mr Khatiz said it would be argued on sentencing that his client's mental health was a "significant contributing factor" to the attacks.

Michaela Dunn.

Police fact sheets tendered to the court detail the chaotic nature of the events that day and reveal that Ney appeared to have no memory of even meeting Ms Dunn, who he had killed only hours earlier.

The former Blacktown Boys High School student had taken a cocktail of valium and cannabis, and would tell officers after his arrest he was "hoping for the long guns but the good Samaritans spoiled it".

Appearing in court via videolink, Ney responded "guilty" to the counts of murder, wounding and assault as they were read out on Tuesday.

"Yeah guilty, yeah it was mine," he replied when asked for a plea to possessing 1.6g of cannabis.

On entering pleas, prosecutors withdrew six additional charges, including attempted murder, wounding with intent to murder, being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, and possessing child abuse material.

Ms Dunn's mother Joanne was in court to hear her daughter's killer admit to the gruesome murder in the week that would have brought her 26th birthday.

Mert Ney running through Sydney last August. Picture: Seven News

She declined to comment as she left the court flanked by reporters.

Ms Bo was stabbed in the back by a balaclava-clad Ney outside the CBH Hotel as he ran down King Street.

She was taken to hospital with a 4cm wound to her back.

It was about this time that a team of civilians including officeworks, lawyers and firefighters assembled and began to pursue the crazed knifeman as he ran through the streets yelling for someone to "shoot me in the head".

He continued to slash out at bystanders along the way and was captured on CCTV downing white pills during a break in his spree.

One man knocked him to the ground with a chair before he was swarmed and held down about 2pm.

Joanne Dunn (centre), Michaela Dunn’s mother, leaving Central Local Court.

Ney had been visiting the Blacktown Mosque in the days before the attacks but described himself as a "semi-practising" Muslim in his police interview and said he would not have been engaged in a "terrorist attack or some bulls**t like that".

He would tell officers he was "pretty sure I hurt someone" because it was the only way he could explain being covered in blood.

"But then why the f** did I go to the city, yesterday I came to the city and I was all fine, then today, like what the f*** even happened?"

A USB seized during Ney's arrest was found to have videos and recordings of online chat sessions on it titled "bitch", "fear is an emotion", "rampage killings in Australia rules plus suspected attacks", "skitz bitch" and Christchurch mosque shooting "full video".

Anti-terror police have since cleared him of links to a terrorist group.

Zemarai Khatiz, lawyer for Mert Ney. Picture: AAP/Bianca De Marchi

In the week before the attacks, Ney had assaulted his sister at their home and had been living in crisis accommodation in Blacktown.

His mother had begged him to seek further medical treatment after he escaped from a secure room at Blacktown Hospital on August 4.

Ney's pleas came after months of negotiations between his lawyers and prosecutors.

His lawyers had asked for a lengthy adjournment to pore over 1500 pages of mental health reports in September and told the court they were exploring mental health as a possible defence.

Ney will next appear in the Supreme Court on December 11.

