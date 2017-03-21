BREAKING: Complaints behind 'shut down' of Gladstone law firm

INVESTIGATIONS into a Gladstone lawyer are continuing after a number of complaints were made by Gladstone residents to the Queensland Law Society last year.

Gladstone lawyer David McHenry, owner of CBD business Dave McHenry and Associates, had his licence to practise law removed by the QLS on March 16.

He is now being investigated by the Legal Services Commission with his Roseberry St business soon to be shut down.

Gladstone regional deputy mayor and a senior councillor of the Queensland Law Society Chris Trevor confirmed a number of complaints had been made about Mr McHenry and his practice around November.

He said a group of people took their complaints to Gladstone's State Member Glenn Butcher.

The Observer is awaiting a response from Mr Butcher's office, however, Mr Trevor said the matters were referred to the LSC, as any matter or issue regarding a lawyer or solicitor was.

"When anyone has a complaint about a particular lawyer, solicitor or practice, they need to formally address it with the QLS or the LSC," he said.

"And my understanding is - that as a result of the formal complaints made in this specific situation, the Queensland Law Society made the decision to remove Mr McHenry from his role as a lawyer.

"The QLS has since appointed receivers and managers to go through all of the files at the practice and contact any clients who were using Mr McHenry's services."

Any clients of Dave McHenry's and Associates will need to collect their information from the firm building at 6 Roseberry St and take it to another law firm to be dealt with, Mr Trevor said.

"That practice will be shut down," he said.

"There will be a lot of unfinished documents like wills, leases, court documents, appeals, appearances, all those things that clients will need to take elsewhere.

"It's a big process ... but the question is, now that he has been removed from that role and his certificate cancelled, whether any further action will be taken. But I cannot answer that.

"My understanding is that the complaints are in the process of being investigated, but no final decision has been made."

Owner of Chris Trevor and Associates, Mr Trevor said his firm was also approached by former clients of Mr McHenry's.

However, Mr Trevor said he referred them onto the QLS.

As part of his role with the QLS, Mr Trevor makes himself available to those who have an issue, matter or complaint to be made about a lawyer or practice.

The Observer has been contacted by a number of former clients of Mr McHenry's but will, however, not be publishing these complaints until the investigation is completed.