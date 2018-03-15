PHOTOS: Shrek sell-out saw audiences taken far far away

Photos View Photo Gallery

IT'S been a resounding success so far for Shrek the Musical.

The Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre was sold out for the first three performances of the adapted Broadway production.

Director Josh Kearney said the 86 school children chosen to perform in the musical were loving the experience.

"The energy is so high, they are loving every second of it," he said.

Mr Kearney said he hadn't actually seen any of the performances from the audience side but that he didn't mind this so much because he enjoyed the experience of watching the performance unfold from backstage.

He said it was great to see Gladstone's talented youngsters up on stage.

This has been Mr Kearney's first year as director but he said if he was offered the role again he'd be keen to take it.

With five shows to go, including one this morning, let's hope the school students can keep the energy up.