Showtime as preparations ramp up

PAINT PREP: Volunteer Ian O'Neill helped paint the inside wall of the main ring at Gladstone showgrounds using a donation of 120L of exterior paint by Inspirations Paint.

PAINT PREP: Volunteer Ian O'Neill helped paint the inside wall of the main ring at Gladstone showgrounds using a donation of 120L of exterior paint by Inspirations Paint. Matt Taylor GLA090519PAINT

THIS year's Gladstone show has received a lick of paint after a community donation to help brighten up the main ring.

Gladstone Show Society was hard at work on Thursday applying the 120 litres of paint, donated by local paint store Inspirations Paint and Dulux, to the inner fence of the main ring.

Society president Noel Reddacliff said community support was vital to local agricultural shows.

"They (donations) are important; a lot of shows couldn't exist without that community support,” Mr Reddacliff said.

"Of course we have speedway on the Saturday night and the fence was getting a bit secondhand, a few cars have kissed it a couple of times.

"Down the bottom end it was looking a bit sad so it had to have a bit of a touch up anyway.”

He said the society much appreciated the donation.

The ring fence was painted with white exterior paint applied via a sprayer.

Gladstone Show Society president Noel Reddacliff with Inspirations Paint manager Melissa Whitley who donated 120l of exterior paint for the inside wall of the main ring at Gladstone Showgrounds. Matt Taylor GLA090519PAINT

It means the main ring will be ready for two nights of entertainment on Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8, including motocross, speedway and demolition derby.

It will also host a two-day horse show the following weekend which will be free to the public.

The show society said preparations were going well, with more attractions yet to be booked in.

There is expected to be showman's guild members, who will be travelling north while the show is on.

Inspirations Paint Gladstone manager Melissa Whitley said it was important for local business to support community events.

"These guys came to us asking for help in donations, and Inspirations and Dulux love to get involved in donating and helping community projects like these,” Ms Whitley said.

"It's good to help out these guys who are doing a marvellous job.”

Get ready for the Gladstone show: