'Showpiece' house on a hill steeped up for sale

NESTLED in an idyllic location, an O'Connell home steeped in history has hit the market at a price that could be too good to refuse.

Originally relocated from Cleveland, the home at 31 Toowell Rd was built in 1910 by the owner of a timber mill.

It was transported in two-and-a-half pieces to its location after owners Paul and Paula Putland purchased the home on its 100th birthday.

31 Toowell Road, O'Connell, Qld 4680

Paul said the character of the house drew the couple in, not wanting a "cookie-cutter” home that was the norm during the economic boom.

"The whole block the house sat on down there was being redeveloped for an apartment complex of about 170 and basically every house on that block was for sale,” he said.

"We saw it online and started the process.

"At the time we looked at a lot of different options, including a kit home, but my wife loved this one.”

The biggest challenge for the pair was getting the house to its hillside location, which was a 16-hour, fully police-escorted process.

The couple are now looking to move on to a new project driven by their love of creating new spaces.

The home at 31 Toowell Road, O'Connell, was relocated from Cleveland, brisbane. The home is over 100 years old.

With five bedrooms and three bathrooms, the home features hoop pine floors, internal stairs, a media room, solar panels and more.

Its 11-foot six-inch ceilings are a rarity, with the original frame and structure of the house remaining original.

The property has an asking price of $875,000.

Ray White listing agent Julie Wood said the home was similar to something you'd find in Sydney and described it as a "real show piece”.

"Anyone who comes through this property is just in awe of what's been done,” she said.

"It's very private and even though you can see houses on the hills around you've still got absolute privacy.

