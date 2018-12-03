'Showers picking up': Bureau predicts wet change

STORMS: Thunderstorms are also predicted this week.

RAIN and storms are predicted in the next few days for the Gladstone region.

Meteorologist Harry Clark said the hot air mass that has been lingering in the region will be replaced with an onshore flow.

"We'll see some showers picking up,” Mr Clark said.

"Thunderstorms could develop inland and then move towards the coast.

"In general, we're finally seeing some precipitation on the horizon.”

However, it is yet to be seen whether these showers will bring relief for firefighters in the bushfire zones.

The forecast for today is a top of 36C and mostly sunny, with a chance of a gusty thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow the Bureau predicts rain and a top of 33C and temperatures will continue to fall through the week.

The rain will continue into the weekend, with a top between 27-28C.

The Bureau also says the tropical low off the north Queensland coast will not go near the state, but will bring even more rain.