Showers this morning but is there more to come?

PARTS of the region may experience some rainfall over coming days but any falls are expected to be minimal according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Meteorologist Jess Gardner said tomorrow and Saturday shaped as our best bet for more showers.

"There's not a great deal (of rain) on the horizon for today but you'll probably see a fair bit more cloud come in with a very slight chance of a shower," Ms Gardner said.

"(Tomorrow) and Saturday there's an increased chance of showers, about a 40-50 per cent chance for the Gladstone area.

"Those are likely to be closer to the coast as we've got some onshore flow coming in off the ocean that's quite moist and as that comes in off the water and onto land it will drop some showers.

"There's a little bit of an upper feature which will help enhance those showers as well."

Any showers are likely to be less than 5mm.

Ms Gardner said an upper trough currently sitting above the western side of Central Queensland wouldn't affect the Capricornia region.

"That will weaken out (today) rather than heading eastwards," she said.

Temperatures between now and Sunday will remain stable and on par with the average (27.6C) for this time of year.

Overnight lows will hover about 20C with daytime temperatures hitting the high 20s.