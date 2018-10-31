Gladstone wakes up to showers, but a hot change is coming

GLADSTONE residents might have been tempted to sleep in as they woke up to a rainy morning.

It's the third day straight where the region had showers, which started with a spectacular thunderstorm on Sunday night.

Rainfall data is starting to trickle in, with Gladstone Airport receiving 5mm so far as of nine o'clock this morning.

The forecast for the rest of Wednesday is these showers will continue right in to the afternoon and evening, where they are predicted to lighten up.

Thursday and Friday is predicted to be partly cloudy, with a slight change of early morning showers on Thursday.

Then on Saturday and Sunday, and right through next week, it'll be clear and sunny with light winds.

Maximum temperatures will start to rise in to the weekend, ranging from 28C on Thursday and right up to 31C for Sunday.

Meanwhile for Biloela, a possible storm is predicted for the rest of today, before settling down on Thursday and Friday with a mostly sunny day.

However, it will be a hot weekend for the Banana Shire, with maximum temperatures reaching 36C on Saturday, and 38C on Sunday.

In other parts of Central Queensland, some areas received more than 100mm of rain overnight.

An area south-west of Clermont received 126.5mm of rain, and Springsure received 102mm.