SHOWTIME: The Gladstone Show has arrived. Mike Richards GLA080818SHOW
SHOW TIME: What's on at the Gladstone Show

6th Jun 2019 5:00 PM
THE Gladstone Show kicks off tomorrow afternoon with stacks of entertainment.

The gates open at 4pm Friday with ring entertainment running from 5.30pm until late.

Friday night there will be fire, cracks of the whip and entertainment for all on show from the amazing performance of Walter Whip and the Flames.

Other entertainment includes Freestyle motocross, the ever popular Demolition Derby The Red Hot Smoking Burnouts and a great firework show.

Saturday morning the gates open at 10am with a full night of speedway action with the highlight being the running of Russell Racing engine country cup for A.M.C.A Nationals plus another great fireworks display.

This year's sideshow alley is bigger and better than ever. There will be wandering entertainers, animal farms, dog shows and plenty of displays.

Entry Price

Adults $15

Students $10

Primary Students $5

Pre School Free

