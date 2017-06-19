Show time fast approaching at Mt Larcom

THE 2017 Mt Larcom Show promises to be a spectacular country showcase.

The annual show will take place at the Mt Larcom Showgrounds this weekend on and is set to deliver a quintessential country fair that will open the eyes of folks from the city.

Kicking off at 8am on both days, the Mt Larcom Show will have all the bells and whistles of a metropolitan show with a country twist.

There'll be the usual attractions such as sideshow alley, rides, endless forms of entertainment, food, drink, demonstrations and parades.

Throw in whip cracking, chainsaw sculpting, equestrian events, pig races, face painting and fireworks and you'll find little excuse not to attend Mt Larcom's flagship community event.

Mt Larcom show June 26, 2016. Mike Richards GLA260616SHOW

Mt Larcom Show president Tania Goodman says Saturday's Grand Parade and the various displays and stalls on offer for patrons will provide a unique insight into country life.

"Being a country show it lets city people see where things come from and they also get that country experience which don't get to see from day to day,” Ms Goodman said.

"We have a great jumping program and also have hack and sporting horses doing an obstacle course.

"It's something that's done every year but this year is going to be more spectacular.

"The Grand Parade will feature a display of multiple vehicles, cattle, horses and it also acts as the official opening of the show.”

Mt Larcom show June 26, 2016. Archer Peart, 6. Mike Richards GLA260616SHOW

Judging of beef cattle and poultry will take place on Saturday.

Dairy goat, donkey and caged bird judging are all scheduled for Sunday.

Cooking, sewing, photography and art competitions will also take place under the pavilions.

Winners in certain categories will also gain entry to represent central Queensland at Brisbane's Ekka.

Junior sections are more popular across the board.

A ute muster will also take place over both days with a convoy being organised to cruise around the Gladstone region.

Ms Goodman said Saturday's schedule will be the most action-packed of the two days with a 7pm fireworks display to be followed by horse sports, chainsaw demonstrations, whip cracking, other entertainment and the bar will be open until 11pm.

The show finishes on Sunday at 5pm.

Mt Larcom show originated in 1919.