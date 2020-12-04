Show societies across Flynn share in $340k

Tim Louden and Tom Creed at the 2018 Mount Larcom Show.

REGIONAL country shows scuttled by COVID in 2020 will bounce back bigger and better after the Federal Government announced more than $340,000 for show societies in Flynn.

The funding of 17 show societies is part of a $34 million package announced by Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud and Member for Flynn, Ken O’Dowd, under the Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program.

Minister Littleproud said the Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program would see 378 shows across Australia receive a slice of the funds.

Mr O’Dowd said shows and field days were uniquely Australian and provide huge economic spin-offs for local communities as well as opportunities for the businesses and services who exhibit.

“They also help to keep maintain our farmers’ competitive edge by providing an outlet for new ideas, new technologies and new ways of working to be shared,” he said.

“Next year is looking so much brighter and I know this support will be fantastic boost for our volunteers, families and school kids.”

Minister Littleproud said the program would reimburse show societies for lost funds from 2020.

“Two months ago I launched this package to reimburse eligible costs for shows and field days who had to cancel because of COVID-19,” he said.

Paul Forman from Oakwood Limousins won the Supreme Beast of the Proston Show with a Oakwood Native Cutt and her calf. Pictured here with Mayor Keith Campbell, Deputy Mayor Kathy Duff, Nanango MP Deb Frecklington and Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd.

“Today I am pleased to announce that 378 shows and field days have been approved for funding to help ease cashflow pressures.

“The Government is keen to ensure show societies and field day organisers are in the best shape possible to continue in 2021.

“These events bring our families and farmers together, build community spirit and help bridge

the divide between country and city.”

Agricultural Shows Australia chair Dr Rob Wilson said show societies forced to cancel in 2020 were positive about hosting again next year.

“This Australian Government support has helped provide certainty and a renewed sense of optimism ahead of 2021 after a difficult year for everyone, especially our 50,000 volunteers,” Dr Wilson said.

“With some states already giving the go-ahead to shows next year, subject to COVID conditions being met, this funding will ensure hundreds of societies can start planning now.”

Association of Agricultural Field Days of Australasia secretary Wendy Franklin welcomed the fast turnaround of applicants’ approvals.

“Getting this money out the door is going to be a fantastic Christmas present for many of our event organisers,” Mrs Franklin said.

“Even if it’s to help cover costs such as rates, insurance and telecommunications, this support will go a long way towards ensuring next year we can bounce back bigger and better.”

Show societies receiving funding:

AG-Grow Pty Ltd (Ag Grow Emerald) – $70,000

Bundaberg A P & I Society Inc. (Bundaberg Show) – $18,003.79

Callide Valley Agricultural Pastoral Society Inc. (Callide Show) – $68,945.51

Comet Sporting and Agricultural Show Society Inc (Comet Show) – $10,000

Emerald Show Society Inc (Emerald Show) – $38,153.88

Gayndah Show Society Inc (Gayndah Show) – $10,000

Gladstone Show Society Inc (Gladstone Show) – TBA

Gin Gin Agricultural Pastoral & Industrial Society Inc. (Gin Gin Show) – $15,000.00

Mt. Perry Show Society Inc. (Mt Perry Show) – $2,684.57

Monto & District Show Society Inc. (Monto Show) – $5,380.21

Mount Larcom & District Show Society Inc. (Mount Larcom Show) – $58,109.07

Mount Morgan Agricultural Show Society Inc. (Mount Morgan Show) – $5,753.00

Mundubbera Show Society Incorporated (Mundubbera Show) – $4,423.00

Ridgelands & District Sporting & Agricultural Association Inc (Ridgelands Show) – $1,815.00

Springsure Pastoral & Agricultural Society Inc (Springsure Show) – $10,000

Wondai Agricultural Pastoral & Industrial Society Inc (Wondai Show) – $15,000

Wowan Agricultural Society Inc. (Wowan Show) – $8,143.80

