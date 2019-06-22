Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PROUD: Mt Larcom Show Queen 2019 Sandra Ahchay said she was shocked and proud to be crowned a second time.
PROUD: Mt Larcom Show Queen 2019 Sandra Ahchay said she was shocked and proud to be crowned a second time. Shane Weatherall
News

Show Queen helps celebrate 100 years of the Mt Larcom Show

Jessica Perkins
by
22nd Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS year's Mount Larcom Show Queen is excited to be part of today's 100 year celebration of the show.

Sandra Ahchay was awarded the title at the show ball last weekend.

She has been a Mount Larcom resident for 26 years and said she had attended the ball with her husband Wayne every year since moving from Rockhampton.

"It's the only time I get to dance with my darling,” Mrs Ahchay said.

"We look forward to it every year. It's a time to dress up and dance and catch-up with a lot of people that you don't see until the ball.

"You don't have to be able to do the waltz but you can get up and have a go and nobody frowns upon anybody.

"Everybody is out to enjoy themselves.”

Mrs Ahchay also held the Show Queen title in 2008 but said she was thrilled to have won again.

"I was very proud and honoured to receive it,” she said.

"Everyone looked beautiful and I was just shocked.”

Mrs Ahchay will be a judge at the Show Ball next year.

She said she was looking forward to the opportunity and to participating in this year's show.

The show kicks off this morning and will run until 11pm.

Tomorrow it will run from 8am-4pm.

"It is the best family friendly show ever. It's just fantastic and it caters for everyone,” Mrs Ahchay said.

"It's just lovely. A fantastic show.

"I know I will have a great day and wear my 2019 Show Queen sash proudly.”

At the show, Show Ball age-category winners will be sashing animals, presenting ribbons and participating in the Grand Parade, which will be held today at 2pm.

Community members are invited to buy tickets upon entry and enjoy the show.

mt larcom show mt larcom show ball mt larcom show queen 2019
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Gladstone nightclub calls last drinks

    premium_icon Gladstone nightclub calls last drinks

    News Industrie Nighclub will close tonight amid a lull in the industry

    • 22nd Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    SHIFTING SANDS: Creek mouth rapidly changing

    premium_icon SHIFTING SANDS: Creek mouth rapidly changing

    Environment Trees topple as erosion moves further to the mouth.

    • 22nd Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    Tourism spending survey reveals over $107 million spent

    premium_icon Tourism spending survey reveals over $107 million spent

    News About 140,000 international tourists go through the region here

    • 22nd Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    CQ's renewable power potential

    premium_icon CQ's renewable power potential

    News Generating jobs and boosting local economy

    • 22nd Jun 2019 5:00 AM