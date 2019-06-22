Show Queen helps celebrate 100 years of the Mt Larcom Show

PROUD: Mt Larcom Show Queen 2019 Sandra Ahchay said she was shocked and proud to be crowned a second time.

THIS year's Mount Larcom Show Queen is excited to be part of today's 100 year celebration of the show.

Sandra Ahchay was awarded the title at the show ball last weekend.

She has been a Mount Larcom resident for 26 years and said she had attended the ball with her husband Wayne every year since moving from Rockhampton.

"It's the only time I get to dance with my darling,” Mrs Ahchay said.

"We look forward to it every year. It's a time to dress up and dance and catch-up with a lot of people that you don't see until the ball.

"You don't have to be able to do the waltz but you can get up and have a go and nobody frowns upon anybody.

"Everybody is out to enjoy themselves.”

Mrs Ahchay also held the Show Queen title in 2008 but said she was thrilled to have won again.

"I was very proud and honoured to receive it,” she said.

"Everyone looked beautiful and I was just shocked.”

Mrs Ahchay will be a judge at the Show Ball next year.

She said she was looking forward to the opportunity and to participating in this year's show.

The show kicks off this morning and will run until 11pm.

Tomorrow it will run from 8am-4pm.

"It is the best family friendly show ever. It's just fantastic and it caters for everyone,” Mrs Ahchay said.

"It's just lovely. A fantastic show.

"I know I will have a great day and wear my 2019 Show Queen sash proudly.”

At the show, Show Ball age-category winners will be sashing animals, presenting ribbons and participating in the Grand Parade, which will be held today at 2pm.

Community members are invited to buy tickets upon entry and enjoy the show.