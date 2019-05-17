Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRIVING FORCE: Jax Riley in Machinery Allley was one of many patrons driving the Gympie Show to success yesterday.
DRIVING FORCE: Jax Riley in Machinery Allley was one of many patrons driving the Gympie Show to success yesterday. Troy Jegers
News

Show proves a winner, but the money will tell

Arthur Gorrie
by
17th May 2019 6:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"SHOW me the money” will be the words on Graham Engeman's lips today.

https://www.gympietimes.com.au/news/mega-gallery-81-pics-from-day-2-of-the-gympie-show/3730405/#/0

The Gympie Show Society president will be gathering up the financial data to compare the 2019 Show with last year's event (which he described as "an absolute corker”).

Late yesterday he was able to report that the Show was on track to achieve something like parity (or better) with last year's event.

"It's been a cracking show,” Mr Engeman said late yesterday.

"Last year gate takings went from $24,000 in the morning to $40,000 between 2pm and 2.30pm.

"This year we had $30,000 at 2pm,” he said.

Gympie show - Erica and Mitchell Gielis
Gympie show - Erica and Mitchell Gielis Troy Jegers

And although alternative road access arrangements had solved some serious traffic congestion problems, attendances were still good.

"Someone came up to me worried the car park was full.

"I said that was the sort of problem we like to have,” Mr Engeman said.

Record entries over all sections were good news for secretary Sarah Niemand.

"Some sections were down, but some were really up - 100 more entries than last year in the Cage Birds and entries in Poultry were unprecedented.”

"We have been blessed by the weather,” Mr Engeman said, an observation which Mrs Niemand said was echoed by competitors, especially the Barrel Racing contenders.

"A lot of them are from colder countries, like Canada and the USA where it is snowing.”

graham engeman gympie show 2019 sarah niemand traffic
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    FEDERAL ELECTION 2019: Flynn goes to the polls

    premium_icon FEDERAL ELECTION 2019: Flynn goes to the polls

    Politics All the information you need to know for this year's federal election and coverage of the events as they happen

    UPDATE: Truck rollover in Bancroft

    premium_icon UPDATE: Truck rollover in Bancroft

    News Emergency crews are currently on the way

    Gladstone in Scott Morrison's final stops

    premium_icon Gladstone in Scott Morrison's final stops

    Politics Prime Minister joins Ken O'Dowd on the eve of the election

    Gladstone woman gifts RSPCA dog coats for this winter season

    premium_icon Gladstone woman gifts RSPCA dog coats for this winter season

    News A Gladstone woman has shown her support for the RSPCA.