SHOW ME THE MONEY: Domestic visitors in big cash splurge

TOURISM data released this week shows strong growth in the amount of cash tourists spent in the Southern Great Barrier Reef region in 2018.

The latest National Visitor Survey data shows a record 2,176,000 domestic visitors spent $1.18billion in the region in 2018.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the strategy to grow the tourism industry in Central Queensland was working.

"(The) data shows domestic tourists spent almost 20 per cent more in Gladstone last year,” Mr Butcher said.

"This is no coincidence - we've got a clear strategy to grow our tourism industry to create jobs in Central Queensland.

"These statistics prove that strategy is paying off.

"We'll continue to back tourism operators in the Southern Great Barrier Reef to ensure these numbers continue to grow in the future.”

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the survey showed 24 million Australian visitors spent more than $18billion in Queensland last year.

"Today's data shows our domestic tourism industry grew by more than 15 per cent last year, outstripping both NSW and Victoria - that's a sweet treat at Easter,” MsJones said.