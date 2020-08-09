SHOW HOLIDAY: What’s open and closed in Gladstone?

It can be confusing keeping track of what’s going to be open when there’s a public holiday – so we’ve compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region for Monday’s Show holiday.

Want to let us know your business’s opening hours? Comment on the story below, or on Facebook, or send us an email at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.

OPENING HOURS

Supermarkets

Woolworths (all stores): 9am-6pm

Coles (all stores): 9am-6pm

Aldi (all stores): 9am-6pm

Spar Express Sun Valley: 6am-8pm

Spar Avion New Auckland: 6am – 8pm

Drake’s Sun Valley: Open 7am – 9pm

Foodworks West Gladstone: TBC

Foodworks Toolooa: Open 8.30am-5.30pm

Foodworks Clinton: Open 7am-7pm

Retail

Stockland Shopping Centre: 10am – 4pm

Big W: 9am-5pm

Kmart: 9am-6pm

Bunnings: 7am-6pm

Super Cheap Auto: Open 9am – 4pm

Dan Murphy’s: Open 10am – 7pm

Cafes, bars, eateries and entertainment

Fresh Fix Cafe: Closed

The Junction Cafe: Closed

Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar: 7am – 2pm

McDonalds Gladstone City, Kirkwood and Kin Kora: Open 24 hours

McDonalds Boyne Island: 5am – 11pm

Gladstone Yacht Club: Normal times

RockSalt: TBC

