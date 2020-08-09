SHOW HOLIDAY: What’s open and closed in Gladstone?
It can be confusing keeping track of what’s going to be open when there’s a public holiday – so we’ve compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region for Monday’s Show holiday.
OPENING HOURS
Supermarkets
Woolworths (all stores): 9am-6pm
Coles (all stores): 9am-6pm
Aldi (all stores): 9am-6pm
Spar Express Sun Valley: 6am-8pm
Spar Avion New Auckland: 6am – 8pm
Drake’s Sun Valley: Open 7am – 9pm
Foodworks West Gladstone: TBC
Foodworks Toolooa: Open 8.30am-5.30pm
Foodworks Clinton: Open 7am-7pm
Retail
Stockland Shopping Centre: 10am – 4pm
Big W: 9am-5pm
Kmart: 9am-6pm
Bunnings: 7am-6pm
Super Cheap Auto: Open 9am – 4pm
Dan Murphy’s: Open 10am – 7pm
Cafes, bars, eateries and entertainment
Fresh Fix Cafe: Closed
The Junction Cafe: Closed
Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar: 7am – 2pm
McDonalds Gladstone City, Kirkwood and Kin Kora: Open 24 hours
McDonalds Boyne Island: 5am – 11pm
Gladstone Yacht Club: Normal times
RockSalt: TBC
