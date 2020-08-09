Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
HOLIDAY: What’s opened and closed in Gladstone this show holiday.
HOLIDAY: What’s opened and closed in Gladstone this show holiday.
Information

SHOW HOLIDAY: What’s open and closed in Gladstone?

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
9th Aug 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It can be confusing keeping track of what’s going to be open when there’s a public holiday – so we’ve compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region for Monday’s Show holiday.

Want to let us know your business’s opening hours? Comment on the story below, or on Facebook, or send us an email at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.

OPENING HOURS

Supermarkets

Woolworths (all stores): 9am-6pm

Coles (all stores): 9am-6pm

Aldi (all stores): 9am-6pm

Spar Express Sun Valley: 6am-8pm

Spar Avion New Auckland: 6am – 8pm

Drake’s Sun Valley: Open 7am – 9pm

Foodworks West Gladstone: TBC

Foodworks Toolooa: Open 8.30am-5.30pm

Foodworks Clinton: Open 7am-7pm

Retail

Stockland Shopping Centre: 10am – 4pm

Big W: 9am-5pm

Kmart: 9am-6pm

Bunnings: 7am-6pm

Super Cheap Auto: Open 9am – 4pm

Dan Murphy’s: Open 10am – 7pm

Cafes, bars, eateries and entertainment

Fresh Fix Cafe: Closed

The Junction Cafe: Closed

Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar: 7am – 2pm
McDonalds Gladstone City, Kirkwood and Kin Kora: Open 24 hours

McDonalds Boyne Island: 5am – 11pm

Gladstone Yacht Club: Normal times

RockSalt: TBC

READ MORE: Daily 16-page digital edition to feature major stories

public holiday what's open and closed what's open gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COMMUNITY HERO: Local achiever up for award

        Premium Content COMMUNITY HERO: Local achiever up for award

        Community The university lecturer has been recognised for her dedication to the STEM field.

        Drive-in movies coming to Gladstone

        Premium Content Drive-in movies coming to Gladstone

        Movies Wind back the clock and enjoy a night at the drive in. Here’s everything you need...

        WHO GOT THE RAIN?: Totals around Gladstone

        Premium Content WHO GOT THE RAIN?: Totals around Gladstone

        Weather Some places recorded close to 50mm of rain in yesterday’s downpour.

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.