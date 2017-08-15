Council to make Show Holiday decision today

LESS than a week after the conclusion of the Gladstone Show, the Gladstone Regional Council will today decide on the date that will be put forward to the Office of Industrial Relations for a Show Holiday in 2018.

The council has nominated Friday, August 17 as their preferred date, although the holiday has traditionally coincided with the Gladstone Show and proposed for a Wednesday.

The Gladstone Show Society have expressed their desire to have the public holiday associated with the Gladstone Show and have requested Wednesday, August 8.

Gladstone Show Society secretary Robyn Reddacliff was puzzled regarding GRC's preference for the Friday.

"We have applied for August (8) and we'll wait to see what they say," Mrs Reddacliff said.

"We can't do any more but wait and we'll have to go with it, we can't do anything about.

"I'm not sure why they've nominated it for August 17."

The Show Society has stated their desire for the 2018 Gladstone Show to run over two days - a Tuesday evening and a Wednesday day session - however these plans are still in the infancy stage.

At the council's March 7 meeting, a resolution passed stated "the Gladstone Show Society Inc be applauded for its effort in staging the Gladstone Show for almost 125 years".

However, they advised on four key points: "It is clear to council that there is no longer broad community support for the continuation of the show; Gladstone's annual carnival is now the Gladstone Harbour Festival; the future of pastoral and agricultural shows in the district is with an expanded Mt Larcom Show in lieu of the Gladstone Show and speedway activities should all now be staged at Benaraby Motorsports Complex and not Gladstone Showgrounds."

Gladstone Region deputy mayor Chris Trevor has been outspoken on his desire to turn the showgrounds into a multi-purpose sporting arena and move the "show holiday" to another date and for another event.

"(It could go to an event) like the Boyne Tannum Hook Up, the Melbourne Cup, the Harbour Festival or we could even create a new event for the citywide day off," Cr Trevor said during the March 7 meeting.

"But this decision is not made lightly, and definitely not in any disrespect towards any of society members or volunteers and all of the amazing work they do."