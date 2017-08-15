Show holiday change rejected in Gladstone council backflip

LIGHTING UP: The fireworks display at this year's Gladstone Show.

AN ATTEMPT to change the date of the Gladstone Show public holiday to give residents a long weekend in August next year has been canned after months of debate.

At its general meeting yesterday the Gladstone Regional Council backflipped on a decision in April to cancel the Gladstone Show public holiday.

Last week's successful Gladstone Show gave councillors a change of heart and they are now opting to foster a relationship with the Show Society.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett and councillor PJ Sobhanian moved and seconded a motion to change the public holiday to create a long weekend in August next year, but it was rejected by other councillors.

Heading the calls against the long weekend was councillor Kahn Goodluck, who said it was time to support the Gladstone Show.

"I personally think we no longer need to continue to antagonise the Show Society," Cr Goodluck said.

"What we need now for our community is to collaborate with the Show Society to give the best outcome possible."

Gladstone deputy mayor Chris Trevor, who led the calls for the council to take over the Gladstone Show Society land earlier this year, was the only councillor to vote against giving the Show Society the public holiday next year.

Cr Trevor wants the land repurposed into a multi-use sporting facility.

But the Show Society won't give up the "heritage" of the Gladstone Show and is already making plans for 2018's 126th instalment.

Gladstone Show Society president Noel Redacliff said the public holiday would help the society host the event over two days next year.

He said the public holiday decision came as a surprise.

"I guess we would work around it if we weren't to have it. But it does help us."

Cr Peter Masters voted in favour of giving the Show Society the public holiday next year.

"We've developed this relationship with them and we're in a position that we haven't seen before," he said. "Allowing the Show Society to have their show day keeps that relationship open."