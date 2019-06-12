Show goes on for these horses this weekend

MORE SHOW: The Horse Section of the Gladstone Show 2019 will run on the weekend.

HORSEMANSHIP: Hot on the 'hoofs' of the Gladstone Show last weekend another is set to happen.

The Horse Section of the Gladstone Show 2019 will run on Saturday and Sunday from 8am.

Gladstone Show 2019 horse section co-ordinator Liana Wynne said it would be an action-packed two days.

"There are 14 supreme exhibit awards to be won covering all sections," Wynne said.

"Each winner will receive a garland, sash and trophy.

"We have three judges for each of the three rings, all of which have judged both at international and national levels."

There will be an extensive program on Saturday with led-in classes, local hack and rider classes, child-rider classes and harness.

The Sunday program will consists of open hack and rider classes, child-rider classes and a full miniature performance program.

Entry is free and spectators can have a bird's-eye view from the grandstand.

Horse section AWARDS

Supreme Led Horse, Supreme Rider, Supreme Stallion, Supreme Mare, Supreme Gelding, Supreme Miniature Pony, Supreme Miniature Horse, Supreme Youngstock Exhibit, Supreme Hack, Supreme Show Hunter Hack, Supreme Local Hack, Supreme Local Show Hunter Hack, Supreme Local Rider, Supreme Harness Horse