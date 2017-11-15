Shout out forever immortalises The Observer in the Senate

Matt Canavan gives The Observer a shout out in the Senate on what people in Central Queensland are saying about the Adani Carmichael project.

Matt Canavan gives The Observer a shout out in the Senate on what people in Central Queensland are saying about the Adani Carmichael project. Contributed

THE Observer was forever immortalised in Parliamentary Hansard on the floor of the Senate during Question Time yesterday.

Take a look at the video and read what was said below:

The Observer gets a shout out in Parliament: The Observer was forever immortalised in Parliamentary Hansard on the floor of the Senate during Question Time yesterday.

The PRESIDENT: Senator O'Sullivan, a supplementary question.

Senator O'SULLIVAN: Can the minister update the Senate on what people in Central Queensland are saying about the Adani Carmichael project?

Senator CANAVAN (Queensland-Minister for Resources and Northern Australia): There has been a lot of commentary on this project in the last couple of weeks.

Today in the Gladstone Observer two local residents, Lawrie and Carol Kyte, said they were considering voting for Labor for the first time at this election but only if they supported the Adani Carmichael mine.

Unfortunately for the Labor Party, they pulled their support for that mine and that project.

What Lawrie and Carol Kyte want is a better future for their children. They have two sons who currently have to fly in and fly out to the Wheatstone LNG project in Western Australia.

They would prefer that their sons had jobs close to them, but the Labor Party doesn't support that desire. Lawrie Kyte said in the paper, 'Anyone who is going to turn down thousands of jobs is crazy.'

But that is what the Labor Party are doing.

Last week we saw Justin Owen, a concrete from Logan, say directly to the Premier, 'Unless you've lived in the regions and seen how hard the locals do it, you don't understand.

I'd like to get out there, make a few bucks, get ahead in life and parliamentary off my mortgage.' I support Justin and I want him to have a job and be able to provide for his family.

The PRESIDENT: Senator O'Sullivan, a final supplementary question.

Senator O'SULLIVAN: Can the minister explain who is providing support for the Adani Carmichael Mine, and the creation of jobs in the north?

Senator CANAVAN (Queensland-Minister for Resources and Northern Australia): As I said earlier, the Liberal National Party support this project.

We're rock-solid in our support for jobs in Central Queensland and North Queensland-and joining us is the former mayor of Rockhampton, Margaret Strelow, a high-profile member of the Labor Party who unfortunately failed in preselection due to factional deals.

Margaret says that the Adani mine is 'a generational opportunity for us'. She said: 'We see this as an entrepreneurial opportunity to service the Galilee, not just this mine but for others as well.'

Well, I too am happy to stand with former members of the Labor Party in supporting the Adani Carmichael mine. The former mayor of Rockhampton hasn't left the Labor Party; the Labor Party has left her.

The Labor Party has deserted Rockhampton. They used to support Central Queensland. They used to support beef jobs. They used to support mining jobs.

But now they are too busy chasing votes in Brisbane to duly represent the people of Central Queensland.

So I'll stand with Margaret and the people of Central Queensland and get this mine and these jobs going.