Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A knife-wielding man has tried to hold up a convenience store.
A knife-wielding man has tried to hold up a convenience store.
Crime

Should’ve brought a bigger knife! Bumbling bandit’s fail

by ELISE WILLIAMS
25th Oct 2019 4:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN wielding a large red knife has tried - and failed - to rob a 7Eleven convenience store on Brisbane's southwest.
CCTV footage from just after midnight on October 21 shows the man, described by police as caucasian and 170-180cm tall, approach the automatic doors at the entrance to the store on Algester Rd, Algester. 
After attempting to enter through the locked doors, the man pushed the knife into the gap of the doors and attempted to wedge them open.

After a minute of trying to unsuccessfully enter the store, the man gave up.

He was caught on camera walking towards Ridgewood Road wearing black pants, a tanned coloured jacket and a full-face mask.

No one was physically hurt in the incident.
Investigators are urging anyone who may recognise this man or has information on the matter to contact Policelink on 131 444 and Quote this reference number: QP1901195653

More Stories

Show More
attempted robbery crime editors picks

Top Stories

    A PopCon wonderland and it’s happening in Gladstone

    premium_icon A PopCon wonderland and it’s happening in Gladstone

    News Star Wars, dinosaurs and Lego — there’s plenty on offer at Gladstone PopCon 2019.

    • 25th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    BSL exploring options amid ‘tough’ times

    premium_icon BSL exploring options amid ‘tough’ times

    News Tough conditions faced by aluminium industry.

    • 25th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

    premium_icon 72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

    News Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are eight options.

    • 25th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Property an ‘amazing opportunity’ for investors

    premium_icon Property an ‘amazing opportunity’ for investors

    News With rents on the rise and values increasing, this unit complex won’t be on the...

    • 25th Oct 2019 5:00 AM