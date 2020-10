A truck has crashed into a bridge in Pomona. Photo: Melanie Barnes

A truck driver has had an unfortunate morning after crashing into a low clearance bridge in Pomona.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Subway Ave about 8.50am on Saturday.

Two people were assessed by paramedics but were uninjured and declined further treatment.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said fireys had left the scene about 9.20am after making the area safe.