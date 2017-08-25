26°
News

Should Gladstone consider changing Australia Day?

MATT HARRIS
| 25th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
AUSSIE CELEBRATIONS: Conrad Ingra, Mick Eggmolesse, James Benjamine, Adam Bond and Tinoy Canendo celebrate Australia Day 2017 at Barney Point.
AUSSIE CELEBRATIONS: Conrad Ingra, Mick Eggmolesse, James Benjamine, Adam Bond and Tinoy Canendo celebrate Australia Day 2017 at Barney Point. Mike Richards GLA260117BARNEY

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S AN issue that is polarising the nation on a day when we are supposed to come together as one.

After a third Melbourne council decided to dump Australia Day celebrations on January 26, questions must be raised as to whether Gladstone will consider following suit.

The City of Yarra, Darebin and Banyule councils have made the decision not to celebrate the anniversary of the First Fleet's arrival at Port Jackson in 1788.

The first official Australia Day celebration took place in New South Wales in 1818.

It wasn't until 1994 that it was marked with a public holiday.

There are valid arguments on both sides of the fence whether or not to scrap January 26 as a national day of celebration and move it to another date that is less clouded in controversy.

Gladstone Region Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor's personal belief is the day should not be changed.

"I respect the fact that the indigenous people regard it as invasion day, I just don't believe we should keep changing the dates of history because we'll get to a point where history will be lost altogether," Cr Trevor said.

Reader poll

Should Gladstone consider changing Australia Day?

View Results

"I respect their opinion but it's been on our calender for a very long time, others may have a different view and I respect that."

As far as putting anything into action, Cr Trevor said the issue "hasn't been ventilated in council yet" but it may come up on the agenda in the future.

"It's probably something we do need to talk about, it's topical at the moment," he said.

"We've only discussed it very informally, no decision has been made but at some point it should come up for discussion."

Gladstone Region Deputy Mayor Cr Chris Trevor.
Gladstone Region Deputy Mayor Cr Chris Trevor. Mike Richards

Jarrod Beezley, chairman of the Yallarm Advocacy and Advisory Group, a community-based organisation that supports indigenous students, believes the date should be changed.

"Australia Day has been a hot topic for a while now," Mr Beezley said.

"If we're going to look at it from our descendants and our indigenous mob, it doesn't cause much celebration for us.

"I think the fact is if we are to recognise our true history we have to recognise what's happened.

"There was genocide and all sorts of horrific things that happened on that day.

"If we're talking about reconciliation, then we've got to acknowledge the past to move towards the future.

"Celebrating Australia Day for a lot of indigenous people is like Hitler throwing a party in celebration of his reign and inviting the Jewish people to celebrate - that's what Australia Day reminds us of."

 

Yallarm Advocacy Group chairman Jarrod Beezley.
Yallarm Advocacy Group chairman Jarrod Beezley. Paul Braven

Mr Beezley says changing the date won't hinder anything and would only affect those who refuse to acknowledge the truths of January 26, 1788.

"If we want reconciliation to happen, change the date and build the bridge between black and white," he said.

"We talk about what's happening in our nation now with the influx of Muslims and the government is bowing down and not recognising the first people.

"The best thing that could ever happen would be get away of that day.

"Australia Day is representative of white Australia history, if we want to be inclusive we should move away from that."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  australia day chris trevor first fleet invasion day reconciliation yallarm advocacy and advisory group

Producers struggle with DIY biosecurity confusion

Producers struggle with DIY biosecurity confusion

Producers struggle to understand requirements of the self-regulation

Long overdue move for the 4CC team

WIRED UP: Michael J Bailey checking out the technology in 4CC's new studio on Glenlyon St.

THE team at 4CC are putting the finishing touches on new building.

Special day for hard-working cancer survivor

SURVIVOR: Pat Perry has lead a team of volunteers to raise funds for Daffodil Day for all Queenslanders affected by cancer.

Pat Perry has led a team of volunteers to raise funds.

'Skip, jog, walk or hop' at PCYC Rainbow Run

Adam Richardson and Jai Thone. - PCYC Rainbow Run held at Mt. Larcom show grounds. Photo: Paul Braven / The Observer

Gladstone's PCYC Rainbow Run will be bigger, better and brighter!

Local Partners

PHOTO GALLERY: Muffin Break offers 10% 'superhero' discount

Order in your toughest superhero voice to get 10% off your coffee.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Local short story writer humbled by award

Cris Oliver accepting the Outback Trophy at the Outback Writers' Festival.

Outback Trophy winner Cris Oliver elated at publication of his story

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

Bachelor recap: Elise the new favourite to win Matty's heart

ELISE Stacy, one of the new favourites to win The Bachelor, has revealed that she nearly quit Ten’s dating show earlier this year.

Wedded bliss a big bra-vo for Gympie Muster

Kevin and Dolly Leahy were married at the Muster on August 22, 2012. 24.08.17 Gympie Music Muster.

The Muster's iconic Bra Bar marks anniversary

GoT's mind-blowing dragon theory

Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

A theory about the show’s dragons could explain this week's episode.

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson hosts Little Big Shots.

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests in new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Will she or won't she? Hayley up for an award

SELF MANAGEMENT: "my policy is if I feel like I can do something really creative today, I'll do the business stuff another time.”

Hayley Marsten to head to Mildura for awards.

LAND PARCEL CLOSE TO CBD

5 Murray Street, West Gladstone 4680

Residential Land - 1397m2** flat allotment ready to build* - Partially fenced - Would ... $49,900

- 1397m2** flat allotment ready to build* - Partially fenced - Would suit large home site* - Impressive 25m** street frontage - Walking distance to CBD, Marina...

Stunning location with Northern Harbour views

54 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 FORMAL OFFERS TO...

Nestled at the end of a cul de sac on a flat but elevated block is this stunner of a home. Built by local builder, Chris Allen, you will understand why this home...

The Ideal Family Home

6 Deborah Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 1 3 $329,000

With the hot weather on the way, why not stay cool this summer in this wonderful family home located in the ever popular residential precinct of Glen Eden..!

Pool... Shed... Location - This is the Dream Package!

42 Walters Avenue, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 4 $239,000

Have you been looking for a home that is a little different from the rest? Do you need a property that caters for entertaining, allowing different groups space...

GREAT FIRST HOME! SUPERB LOCATION...READY TO MOVE IN!

7 Capella Street, Telina 4680

House 3 2 2 $220,000

Located in a quiet, leafy street on 748m2 block in popular Telina, this family home is inviting, beautifully presented and generously sized. * Offering a very...

PERFECT STARTER PACKAGE AWAITS NEW OWNER

74 Shaw Street, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $234,900

Located within minutes to the Airport, Primary Schools, Shopping Centres, Sporting Fields and Harvey Road Tavern this home built on a solid foundation is a great...

COMMERCIAL SHEDS PLUS HOME WITH POOL !

74 LORD STREET, West Gladstone 4680

Commercial - LARGE 1,828M2 CORNER BLOCK WITH TWO STREET FRONTAGE CLOSE TO THE ... POA

- LARGE 1,828M2 CORNER BLOCK WITH TWO STREET FRONTAGE CLOSE TO THE CBD - INCLUDES HIGH SET HOME WITH POOL, PLUS TWO SHEDS CURRENTLY USED FOR COMMERCIAL USE - THE...

CBD DEVELOPMENT SITE + HOLDING INCOME

22a Goondoon Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial * 1,260M2 GOONDOON ST FRONTING BLOCK * TWO FORMS OF HOLDING INCOME ... OFFERS INVITED

* 1,260M2 GOONDOON ST FRONTING BLOCK * TWO FORMS OF HOLDING INCOME - RESIDENTIAL HOUSE AND OFFICE * RIPE FOR REDEVELOPMENT - ZONED COMMERCIAL WATERFRONT...

GREAT STARTER LOCATED IN A PERFECT POSITION

318 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 2 1 $190,000

Situated in the popular suburb of Clinton awaits this 3 bedroom home on an approximate 720sqm block ready to be loved by a new owner. Within close proximity to...

SPACIOUS TOWN HOUSE IN HANDY LOCATION READY TO GO

26/7 Nothling Street, New Auckland 4680

Town House 3 1 1 $135,000

It is rare that affordable three bedroom town houses hit the market. If you are a first home buyer, investor or looking to downsize, then here is the perfect...

In the heart of Mooloolaba

Stand out from the rest.

Open for inspection homes August 24 - 30

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Outstanding location and size

Character home on 690sq m with medium density zoning near the river

Strangers restore home after trashed by drug-addicts

Strangers restore home.

A Towoomba man was facing the prospect of never renting again