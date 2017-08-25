Should Gladstone consider changing Australia Day?

IT'S AN issue that is polarising the nation on a day when we are supposed to come together as one.

After a third Melbourne council decided to dump Australia Day celebrations on January 26, questions must be raised as to whether Gladstone will consider following suit.

The City of Yarra, Darebin and Banyule councils have made the decision not to celebrate the anniversary of the First Fleet's arrival at Port Jackson in 1788.

The first official Australia Day celebration took place in New South Wales in 1818.

It wasn't until 1994 that it was marked with a public holiday.

There are valid arguments on both sides of the fence whether or not to scrap January 26 as a national day of celebration and move it to another date that is less clouded in controversy.

Gladstone Region Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor's personal belief is the day should not be changed.

"I respect the fact that the indigenous people regard it as invasion day, I just don't believe we should keep changing the dates of history because we'll get to a point where history will be lost altogether," Cr Trevor said.

"I respect their opinion but it's been on our calender for a very long time, others may have a different view and I respect that."

As far as putting anything into action, Cr Trevor said the issue "hasn't been ventilated in council yet" but it may come up on the agenda in the future.

"It's probably something we do need to talk about, it's topical at the moment," he said.

"We've only discussed it very informally, no decision has been made but at some point it should come up for discussion."

Jarrod Beezley, chairman of the Yallarm Advocacy and Advisory Group, a community-based organisation that supports indigenous students, believes the date should be changed.

"Australia Day has been a hot topic for a while now," Mr Beezley said.

"If we're going to look at it from our descendants and our indigenous mob, it doesn't cause much celebration for us.

"I think the fact is if we are to recognise our true history we have to recognise what's happened.

"There was genocide and all sorts of horrific things that happened on that day.

"If we're talking about reconciliation, then we've got to acknowledge the past to move towards the future.

"Celebrating Australia Day for a lot of indigenous people is like Hitler throwing a party in celebration of his reign and inviting the Jewish people to celebrate - that's what Australia Day reminds us of."

Mr Beezley says changing the date won't hinder anything and would only affect those who refuse to acknowledge the truths of January 26, 1788.

"If we want reconciliation to happen, change the date and build the bridge between black and white," he said.

"We talk about what's happening in our nation now with the influx of Muslims and the government is bowing down and not recognising the first people.

"The best thing that could ever happen would be get away of that day.

"Australia Day is representative of white Australia history, if we want to be inclusive we should move away from that."