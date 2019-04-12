'Should be fun': Ninja Challenge to provide thrills

POWERFUL TEAM: Gladstone Port City Power players Stephen Kiir, Kyle Tipene, Nash Koko and Taylor Young with Gladstone councillor Natalia Muszkat and the Gladstone Ninja Community Challenge trophy at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

POWERFUL TEAM: Gladstone Port City Power players Stephen Kiir, Kyle Tipene, Nash Koko and Taylor Young with Gladstone councillor Natalia Muszkat and the Gladstone Ninja Community Challenge trophy at the Tondoon Botanic Gardens. Matt Taylor GLA100419NINJA

RESIDENTS will soon be able to unleash their inner ninja with the inaugural Gladstone Ninja Challenge taking place tomorrow and Sunday at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

The concept is similar to the Ninja Warrior television show and involves an obstacle course consisting of 12 challenges including: walls, net crawl, ring swings, cannonball alley, peg board, rope forest, tyre squeeze, tyre run, balance beams and pole traverse.

There will be individual and group challenges on offer with entry fees ranging from $20 per person, $50 per family and a $60 community challenge.

Gladstone Port City Power will field a team consisting of Stephen Kiir, Kyle Tipene, Nash Koko and Taylor Young.

"I watched a little bit of it here and there,” Mr Young said.

"I'm not really too familiar with it. I know it's probably going to be a little difficult.

"I'll probably have to stretch first.”

Mr Tipene was a little more familiar with the concept.

"It will be interesting but I'm looking forward to being involved in a positive event for people to get outdoors and get active,” Mr Tipene said.

"It should be fun... hopefully we don't get injured.”

Councillor Natalia Muszkat said the event would provide plenty of entertainment for competitors and spectators.

"There's nine teams registered so far with tickets selling fast,” she said.

"Jump onto the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre website to purchase your tickets and you can also purchase on the day.”

The event runs from 9am-2pm both days.