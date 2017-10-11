Shots fired as politicians face off on nation's gas crisis

GASSED OUT: Rockhampton Senator Matt Canavan goes head to head with Greens' Richard di Natale during ABC's Q&A this week.

GASSED OUT: Rockhampton Senator Matt Canavan goes head to head with Greens' Richard di Natale during ABC's Q&A this week. Ashley Roach - Fullframe Photogr

IN A head-to-head battle, with shots fired against coal and renewables, the national Greens leader unleashed a verbal spray on the government's handling of the national gas crisis.

Richard di Natale and Rockhampton Liberal Senator Matt Canavan could only agree on one thing - Australia has a gas problem - during their appearance on an ABC panel this week.

The Greens leader recommended government intervention to regulate gas prices for Australian customers.

But with little trust in the government getting the price right, Mr Canavan, former resources minister, said price reform was not the solution.

"The problem with that is the governments get it wrong ... There's a chance the price will be too low to encourage investment and then we will have a real shortage,” Mr Canavan said.

Pushing each other's pressure points, Mr di Natale accused Liberal and Labor governments of favouring Curtis Island- operating gas giants due to financial benefit.

"Santos is one of the biggest beneficiaries to this and they've given $1 million to Labor and Liberal over the past decade,” he said.

"We don't have a supply problem, we have a problem with big multinationals seeking to gouge Australians.”

Mr Canavan, who before his citizenship doubts held the role of triggering gas export caps within the Australian Domestic Gas Security Mechanism, said the Curtis Island exporters have done what they can to stop the looming shortage.

The gas exporting trio signed a deal last week with the Federal Government confirming their promise to supply 54 petajoules of gas, and more if needed, to shake off the predicted shortage.